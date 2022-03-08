Tigers wrestle their way to state tournament

NORWALK — The Tigers are sending two wrestlers to Columbus, as well as an additional alternate. Landon Campbell and Alex Griffith will both compete in the state tournament, which will be held March 11-13.

Aydan Reyes will be an alternate at the state tournament. Overall, that is three sophomore wrestlers that have earned the right to move on.

Campbell and Griffith were both runner-ups at the Norwalk District meet.

Campbell fell to Hunter Hutcheson of Madison Comprehensive in the 190 pound championship match. Hutcheson won the match by a slim margin, 4-3.

Griffith fell to Todd Allen of Buckeye — Allen won the 285 pound division by a score of 5-2.

Reyes finished in fifth place after falling against Donovan Paes of Streetsboro, Paes went on to win a district title at 132 pounds.

Session 1 of the state tournament will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday. Weigh-in will start at 11:15 a.m. The entire state wrestling tournament will take place at the Schottenstein Center.

Alex Griffith, who qualified for state as a freshman, is heading back as a sophomore. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_b-021922j-MOAC-wrestling_0582-1-.jpg Alex Griffith, who qualified for state as a freshman, is heading back as a sophomore. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest Galion sophomore Landon Campbell finished runner-up for a district title and will now head to the state tournament. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_b-021922j-MOAC-wrestling_0547.jpg Galion sophomore Landon Campbell finished runner-up for a district title and will now head to the state tournament. Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest