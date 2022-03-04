Symsick signs with Bluffton University

GALION — Brody Symsick will continue his baseball career at Bluffton University while studying physical therapy. Symsick, a Galion senior, made the decision just before the baseball season started.

Symsick led the Mid Ohio Athletic conference in batting average in 2021, batting .485 as a junior. Symsick was a first-team all conference member as well.

When it comes to going into physical therapy, Symsick became interested after going through some himself.

“I went through physical therapy not to long ago for my shoulder. I just kind of fell in love with helping people recover from injuries,” Symsick said.

Bluffton is a division III school that is just over an hour away from Galion.

“I love the campus. They have a nice baseball field and a very good baseball program,” Symsick said. “I built a very good relationship with the coaches.”

The Tigers will start the 2022 season with a doubleheader at Lexington High School. Going into the season, Symsick says any success will start in practice.

“Just to have good energy throughout practice. Having everyone step up and do what they need to, to have a good season overall.”

Brody Symsick is joined by his family while signing to attend Bluffton University. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_DSC03425.jpg Brody Symsick is joined by his family while signing to attend Bluffton University.