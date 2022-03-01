Eagles move to districts and 23-0

MONROEVILLE — Colonel Crawford advanced to the Division III Norwalk district with a 63-27 win over Edison on Friday evening. Eagles picked up another sectional championship with the decisive victory.

Eagles (23-0) were led by junior Braxton Baker, who scored a game-high 19 points. Senior Mason Studer knocked in 15 points, while senior Carter Valentine pitched in 14 points.

Edison could not be to upset with the start to this one, as they trailed just 15-10 after a quarter of play. Kayden Bourget scored seven of his team-high nine points in the first eight minutes.

Baker and Valentine scored 13 of the Eagles 15 first quarter points.

Colonel Crawford turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter and took complete control of the game. Eagles outscored the Chargers 24-4, just before halftime.

Eagles made five of their eight three-pointers in the second quarter. Edison made just two three-point field goals all game.

Valentine scored five points in the third-quarter and Colonel Crawford pushed the lead toward a running clock.

Eagles starters played just a few seconds into the fourth quarter, coming out of the game after a Baker made three-point shot.

Colonel Crawford will play Elmwood on Thursday, Mar. 3rd at Norwalk High School.

Elmwood defeated Oak Harbor for a sectional title by a score of 45-43.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_Colonel-Crawford-logo.jpg