Lady Tigers season ends against Shelby

BUCYRUS — The Whippets captured a sectional title on Monday evening. Shelby defeated Galion 66-21 in a Division II sectional game, held at Bucyrus High School.

Shelby, now 24-0 on the season, defeated No. 13 Tiffin Columbian 60-32 last week to advance to the sectional final game against the Tigers.

Sophia Niese led the Whippets with 18 points, which was a game-high. Olivia Baker knocked in 14 points and Alexis Booker pitched in seven of her own.

At the start of the game the Tigers held a 7-6 lead, the final time they would lead in this game. Shelby stormed back to take a 26-7 lead, after a quarter of play. Olivia Baker scored nine of her 14 points in the opening quarter.

The pace would slow down in the second quarter and it led to a 40-8 Shelby halftime lead. Whippets locked down the Tigers in the second quarter, allowing just a single point.

Niese scored eight of her 18 points in the second quarter.

Coming out of the half the Tigers got a pair of buckets from Teanna Greter, but there would not be much more. With a quarter to play and the clock running — Galion would trail Shelby 52-14.

Natalee Perkins scored five points in the fourth quarter, which would be the last of her high school career. Perkins will play college basketball at Bluffton University next winter.

Perkins led the way for Galion with 10 points. Greter pitched in eight of her own points.

On the evening Shelby made five three-pointers, compared to a pair for Galion.

Whippets now play Thursday at Ashland against either No. 4 Sandusky Perkins or No. 6 Vermilion.

Galion ends their season with a 5-18 record. The Tigers improved on their two-win season from last year.

Lady Tigers gather prior to the sectional game against Shelby.