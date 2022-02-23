Lady Tigers finish eleventh at district meet

The Lady Tigers finished eleventh in the Northwest District Championships at Bowling Green State University. The swimmers were Troie Grubbs, Adriana Zeger, Ally Staats, Caitlyn Karnes, Julia Conner, and Miranda Stone. The team scored 84 points overall.

Troie Grubbs swam to a second place finish in the 50 freestyle in a personal and team record 23.96. Also, Grubbs placed second in the 100 freestyle with a personal and team record of 52.63. Grubbs automatically qualified in both events. Grubbs is seeded 5th in the 50-yard freestyle and 7th in the 100-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard freestyle team of Grubbs, Zeger, Staats, and Stone swam to a sixth place finish in a season best time of 1:43.34, and qualified the team for a state meet berth. They are seeded 20th at the state Meet.

The same relay team placed 8th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a season best time of 3:49.44. Karnes finished 15th in the 100-yard butterfly, with a season best time of 1:06.74. Stone finished 20th in the 100-yard breast stroke, with a season best time of 1:17.33. Zeger swam to a 21st finish in 100-yard freestyle, with a season best time of 59.22. Conner swam to a 23rd place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, with a season best time of 2:33.50. Staats swam to a 29th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, with a season best time of 2:12.57. Staats also swam to a 26th place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing with a season best time of 5:59.23.

“I was proud of the performance of the girls posting best times for the season,” said Galion swimming coach Ted Temple.

The girls will swim at CT Branin Natatorium on Thursday, Feb. 24 in the preliminary race. Finals will be on Friday, February 25th. Both meets start at 5:00 p.m.

In the front row pictured is Julia Conner and Ally Staats. The back row features Miranda Stone, Troie Grubbs, Caitlin Karnes and Adriana Zeger. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_8338.jpg In the front row pictured is Julia Conner and Ally Staats. The back row features Miranda Stone, Troie Grubbs, Caitlin Karnes and Adriana Zeger.

