Buckeye Central holds off Galion

GALION — Buckeye Central defeated county foe Galion (4-17, 2-12) by a score of 65-62.

Buckeye Central (6-14, 4-8 Northern 10) was led in scoring by Alex Kanney and Tyler Sanderson, who both scored 17 points. Aiden McDougal added 12 points for the Bucks.

Despite the loss, Hudson Miller scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers. Also, for Galion (4-17, 2-12) was Rece Payne stepping up with 15 points. The senior duo was a part of five Galion players, who played their final game on the home court.

“Give credit to Rece Payne and Hudson Miller, who really stepped it up at the defensive and offensive level,” Galion head coach Ryan Stover said following the game. “They didn’t want to go out with a loss. Those kids are special. All five seniors are special.”

The Bucks were able to jump out of the gates with a 20-point quarter. Kanney scored 12 first quarter points to propel Buckeye Central to a 20-13 lead.

Galion was able to knock down four three-pointer in the second quarter to keep this game within striking distance.

“We picked up our intensity. We played more physical. I thought we were a little soft and we let Buckeye run whatever they wanted (early on),” Stover said.

Tigers gained their first lead in the third quarter on a Miller three-pointer, which gave Galion a 49-48 lead. Miller and Kent scored seven points a piece for Galion in the quarter.

Each team would head to the final quarter knotted at 51.

Bucks built a seven-point lead in the fourth, before Galion would make a run. A Miller three-pointer with just under four minutes tied it at 57. Buckeye Central responded with five straight points to re-take control of the game.

Galion had a chance to tie it late, but was fouled before they could get a shot up.

“We did’n’t put enough effort in to box out. A lack of execution. The hardest pill to swallow tonight is I feel bad for those seniors,” Stover explained.

Galion will play Crestline saturday evening, the Tigers final regular season game.

