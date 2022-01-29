Minutemen down Galion boys

Lexington used a complete game effort in defeating Galion at home on Saturday evening, 85-51.

Minutemen were led in scoring by Baden Forup and Hudson Moore each with 19 points. Elijah Hudson was next up for the Minutemen with 12 points.

Garrett Ison led the way for the Tigers with 13 points on the evening.

Cooper Kent added nine points, as did Jaxon Oswald. Hudson Miller scored eight points for Galion.

Saturday was the tail end of a very tough back-to-back for Galion. The Tigers played Shelby on Friday night, before traveling to nearby Lexington on Saturday.

Lexington (12-6, 6-3 Ohio Cardinal Conference) had their foot on the gas pedal early. The Minutemen powered their way to a 18-4 lead after just a quarter. The size of Lexington was a boat load for Galion to handle. Minutemen rotated in four players that were 6-foot-3 or taller.

“Lexington is good and they have a lot of size. We just found some dead legs and we couldn’t consistently score,” Galion head coach Ryan Stover said.

The Minutemen utilized Forup a ton in the second quarter where he scored nine points. At halftime Lexington led Galion 38-20. Galion made three three-pointers compared to just one for Lexington in the first half.

Hudson Miller and Oswald each added five first-half points for the Tigers before halftime.

Lexington was able to build a 21 point lead by the end of the third quarter. Hudson and Moore each added seven points in the quarter for the Minutemen. Ison tried to keep his team in it with a nine-point quarter.

Tigers senior guard Rece Payne was forced to sit much of the second half due to foul trouble.

“It hurt,” Stover said. “That is a lot of offense that isn’t on the floor. I thought some other guys stepped up. That’s our first back to back game, we have everything last night to Shelby.”

Minutemen lengthened the lead in the fourth quarter by executing a transition offense. Forup scored six of his 19 points in the final eight minutes. Each team would empty the bench with five minutes to go.

“We have to be better defensively. Try to hold teams under 70. Some point in time we will figure that out. We have tough teams coming up. We just have to continue to fight,” Stover said.

Galion (2-11, 2-8 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) will be off until Thursday when they host Ontario in MOAC play.

Galion senior Hudson Miller defends against Lexington in a road loss Saturday night. Miller scored eight points for the Tigers.