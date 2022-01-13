Bowling: Galion girls still unbeaten in MOAC

GALION — The Galion High School girls’ bowling team remained undefeated in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play after defeating Shelby on Tuesday.

The Tigers (8-0 MOAC) knocked off the Whippets by a margin of 343 pins with final tally 1,694 pins for Galion and 1,351 pins for Shelby in a match played at Victory Lanes in Galion. The Tigers also won the baker games by a final count of 320 pins to 183 pins.

Zoe Frary was the top bowler for Galion and in the match. She recorded a final pin total of 314. She had the high game for the match with a score of 166 in the second game. Frary bowled 132 in the opening game of the match.

Kadence Fairchild posted a final score of 314. She was consistent in both games, bowling 141 in the opening game and finishing up with a score of 142 in the second game.

Neavia Cansler turned in a final pin count of 277 (122-155). Missi VonHoupe was close behind, bowling 276 (121-155). Halle Kiss finished with a final score of 224 (110-114).

For Shelby, Arica Uplinger recorded a top score of 280 (138-142). Lanora Liles posted a score of 265 (99-166). Ashley Huber finished with a final pin total of 213 (102-111). Julia Auck turned in a score of 207 (112-95). Gracie May bowled 203 (103-100).

MOAC leaders

Tigers’ bowlers are dominating MOAC statistical categories this season. Frary owns the top scores for High 2-Game Series and High Average in the conference. Her 2-game series best is 400. She leads the conference with a top average of 181.83.

Galion’s Abby Crager is No. 1 in the MOAC with a high game of 222 in league play. Frary is right behind her with a high game of 221 in conference matches.

Crager has the second-best High 2-Game Series with a score of 385. She is also second behind Frary in High Average with a tally of 177.33.

Galion boys fall to Shelby

The Shelby boys prevailed by a total of 143 pins in their match with Galion on Tuesday evening at Victory Lanes. The Whippets won the contest by a final pin total of 1,858 pins to 1,715 pins.

Galion won the baker games by a final margin of 333 pins to 312 pins.

Sean Clark was the top bowler for Galion (1-6 MOAC), posting a final score of 314 (131-183). Ethan Click recorded a final score of 288 (126-162). Dravin Morgan turned in a final pin tally of 271 (128-143). Nathan Barre posted a final score of 260 (112-148). AJ finished the match with a final pin total of 249 (116-133).

Shelby’s Kaden Cirata led all bowlers with a final score of 359 (210-149). Montgomery finished with a final tally of 335 (142-193). Tony Roub posted a final score of 298 (162-136). Jacob Oberdier recorded a final pin total of 294 (133-161). Aiden Ashley turned in a final score of 260 (147-113).

MOAC leaders

Galion’s Sean Clark has the fourth-best High Game in the MOAC this season with a score of 233.

Next up on the schedule

Galion is scheduled to play in the Wynford Winter Classic on Saturday. Bowling begins at 10 a.m. at Suburban Lanes in Bucyrus.

The Tiger teams will then play in the Rocket Baker Blast on Monday at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion.

Galion also plays road matches on Wednesday against Elgin at Cooper’s Bowl in Marion and on Thursday against Gilead Christian at Morrow Lanes.

The Galion teams will compete in the Crawford County Tournament next Saturday at Suburban Lanes in Bucyrus.

