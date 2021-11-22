Bowling: Galion girls win Warm-Up Tourney

GALION — The Galion High School girls bowling team kicked off the 2021-2022 season with a solid victory in the Warm-Up Tournament on Saturday at Victory Lanes.

Galion topped neighboring Northmor for the team championship, 2,544 pins to 2,451 pins. Shelby finished in third place with a total score of 2,026. Galion recorded a score of 392 (162-114-116) in the three baker games.

Scoring for the rest of the participating schools went as follows: Bucyrus, 1,996; Fredericktown, 1,981; Centerburg, 1,940; Crestline, 1,854; and East Knox, 1,651.

Kadence Fairchild led the Tigers with a total score of 493 (148-168-157). Abby Crager bowled a 469 (182-141-146). Missi Von Houpe finished the tournament with a total score of 425 (122-158-145). Zoe Frary recorded a final score of 393 (137-136-120).

Neavia Cansler bowled two games and finished with a score of 266 (128-138). Shiyenne Current finished with a score of 126, bowling one game.

Fredericktown emerged as the champion in the boys tournament. The Freddies recorded a total score of 2,997. Bucyrus placed second with a pin total of 2,886.

Crestline edged East Knox for third place by just 34 pins. The Bulldogs recorded a final tally of 2,682, while East Knox finished with a score of 2,648.

Shelby (2,483), Centerburg (2,467), Galion (2,355), and Northmor (2,270) rounded out the rest of the field in the tournament.

Sean Clark led Galion with a final tally of 463 (126-115-222). Ethan Click finished his day with a score of 429 (127-175-127).Dravin Morgan bowled 370 (109-145-116). Nathan Barre recorded a total score of 364 (142-110-112). AJ Clark tallied a final score of 332 (95-124-113).

Galion finished with a total score of 397 (131-145-121) in its three baker games.

Galion will play host to Buckeye Valley on Tuesday at Victory Lanes. The Tiger teams begin Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday Nov. 30 when Marion Harding visits Victory Lanes.

Galion’s Kadence Fairchild led the Tigers to victory in the Warm-Up Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Victory Lanes. Fairchild bowled 493. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_b-112021-bowling_0504.jpg Galion’s Kadence Fairchild led the Tigers to victory in the Warm-Up Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Victory Lanes. Fairchild bowled 493. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest