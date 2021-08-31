Girls tennis: Galion knocks off Bucyrus, 3-2

BUCYRUS — The Galion girls tennis team earned a non-conference victory against Bucyrus on Monday evening. The Lady Tigers prevailed 3-2.

The Galion first doubles team of Emma Maguire and Keiah Coulter won in straight sets, 63, 6-1. Maguire’s record this season is now 3-4 and Coulter’s record improved to 2-5 with the win.

Taylor Henry and Zoee Reagan won their second doubles match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.

The third singles matchup determined the outcome of the match in Galion’s favor as Emma Ross defeated her Bucyrus counterpart 6-4, 6-3 to seal the win for the Lady Tigers. Ross’ record this season improved to 3-4 with the win.

At first singles, Lydia McCabe was forced to withdraw due to injury.

At second singles, Kadence Fairchild lost 6-2, 6-1.

Galion will host Upper Sandusky in a non-conference match on Wednesday at Heise Park and then travel to Pleasant on Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (0-3) are still seeking their first win in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play this season. The team suffered two losses last week to MOAC teams — Shelby (1-4) and Ontario (0-5).

