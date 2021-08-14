Girls golf: Galion competes at Tiffin Invitational

TIFFIN — The Galion High School girls golf team competed at the Tiffin Invitational on Friday, Aug. 13, placing 10th against the field of 17 teams.

The Tigers were led by Junior Julia Conner who earned team medalist honors after carding a total score of 111. She shot 57 on the front nine and posted a score of 54 on the back nine. The Lady Tigers compiled a team score of 502.

Senior Missy Vonhoupe shot 59 and 60 for a total of 119. Juniors Izzie Willacker and Ellexia Ratcliff rounded out the scoring with final tallies of 131 and 141, respectively. Drop scores for Galion were recorded by sophomores Taylor Keiffer (142) and Addison Reed (152).

The Tiffin Invitational hosted 17 teams and included 97 girls at Mohawk Golf and Country Club in Seneca County. Conner’s 111 score placed her in 24th in the individual standings and earned her the team medalist honor for the third straight year at that tournament.

“The girls played tough today. This was our first 18-hole tourney of the season. They fought through the heat and fatigue to card some nice scores.” Galion Head Coach Alan Conner said. “Mohawk is one of the toughest courses in the area with the rolling hills, water, and some longer holes. Overall, I’m happy how the girls performed.”

The Lady Tigers continue their season next week with Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matches on Monday, Aug. 16 at Pleasant and on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Highland.

