Girls golf: Galion opens 2021 season with win over Mansfield Senior

MANSFIELD — The Galion High School girls golf team opened the 2021 season with a victory over Mansfield Senior on Friday at Twin Lakes Golf Course. The Lady Tigers prevailed by a final score of 228-292.

Coach Alan Conner said the Galion girls took the top five spots with juniors Julia Conner and Izzie Willacker leading all golfers. They both shot 55 to earn co-medalist honors.

Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were senior Missy Vonhoupe with a 58, junior Ellexia Ratcliff with a round of 60, and sophomore Taylor Kieffer who finished with a round of 63. Galion’s Addie Reed shot 67, Makenzie Lehman carded a 70, and Destany Palasia shot 71.

“I’m very pleased on how well the girls played today, Conner said.” The first match is tough to shake off the nerves and perform. Fortunately, our upperclassmen have been through this the past couple seasons and they stepped up and led the way. It was a great start for our season and gives us something to build on.”

The Lady Tigers (1-0) will play three matches next week. Galion will host the All-County Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Valley View Golf Course. Tee time is 1 p.m.

The team then opens Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, Aug. 11 against host Clear Fork, Pleasant, and MOAC newcomer Highland at Little Apple Golf Course. Tee time is 10 a.m.

Galion is scheduled to play in the Tiffin Invitational on Friday, Aug. 13 at Mohawk Country Club. Thirteen schools will play in that event. Tee time is 9 a.m.

Conner said the Lady Tigers “hope to better their last season eighth-place finish at Tiffin.”

