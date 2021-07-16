Galion 12U Little League squad in state tournament

IRONTON — The Galion Youth Baseball 12U Little League squad is playing in the state tournament this weekend in Ironton.

The Galion team features Ben Albert, Weston Clark, Noah Conrad, Grady Crim, Tyler Harr, Jaden Harrelson, Kane Hay, Kurt Hay, Jackson Henry, Ethan Hinton, Quinton Knapp, Preston Maley, and Carson Melba.

Ryan Albert is the head coach. Nic Crim and James Hinton are the assistant coaches.

Galion won the District 7 championship played at Bellevue, defeating Shelby twice (21-2 on July 7 and 21-5 on July 10) and Avon (5-0 on July 9). Galion eliminated New London (22-2) and Lexington (20-2) to open the postseason on July 5-6 at Heise Park.

In addition to Galion, the following teams from around Ohio earned berths in this weekend’s state tournament: Jefferson (District 1), Canfield (District 2), Tuscarawas County (District 4), Blendon Westerville (District 6), Enon (District 8), West Side Hamilton (District 9), and the host team Ironton (District 11).

Galion is scheduled to play the host side Ironton at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the opening round of the double elimination tournament at the Ironton National Little League Complex.

The remainder of Saturday’s schedule features Enon versus Blendon Westerville at 12:30 p.m., Tuscarawas County versus Canfield at 3 p.m., and Jefferson versus West Side Hamilton at 6 p.m.

The Ohio 12U tournament champion advances to the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Region Tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 8-14 in Whitestown, Indiana.

