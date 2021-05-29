Track & field: Galion’s Caleb Branstetter wins high jump at regional meet

LEXINGTON — Seniors Caleb Branstetter and Samantha Comer will represent Galion High School at the OHSAA Division II track and field championships.

The state meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 4-5 at Pickerington North High School.

Branstetter won the regional championship in the boys high jump on Saturday at Lexington to book his spot in the state meet. He cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win the title. That matched his winning height in the Crawford County Track Meet on April 23 at Crestline High School.

Joey Walker of Jonathan Alder was the runnerup after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Vermilion’s Ayden Bath placed second, topping out at 6 feet, 3 inches. Paul Bryant of Madison-Plains finished fourth with a best effort of 6 feet, 2 inches. They will join Branstetter at the state championships.

At the the district meet in Ontario, Branstetter finished runnerup to Bath after both athletes jumped 6 feet, 4 inches. Branstetter won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference high jump crown with a best effort of 5 feet, 11 inches.

After qualifying for the OHSAA championships in the high jump on Friday, Comer placed second in the finals of the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday in the Region 6 meet at Lexington High School to earn a second state meet berth. She hit the finish line in 15.34 seconds, .06 seconds behind Karah Henderson of Gilmour Academy, who posted a time of 15.28 seconds.

Joining Comer and Henderson at the state meet are Amelia Mizelle of Oak Harbor (third place, 15.63 seconds) and Kassie Stine of Shelby (fourth place, 15.83 seconds).

Comer is seeded fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet. She is scheduled to run in Heat 2 of the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Pickerington North.

Comer placed third in the high jump finals on Thursday at Lexington. She cleared a top height of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Joining Comer in the high jump at the state meet next weekend are Juliette Laracuente of Marengo Highland, Sydney Koker of Johnstown Northridge, and Shelby’s Kassie Stine.

Laracuente won the regional championship in the high jump, topping out at 5 feet, 6 inches. Koker placed second, also clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Stine finished fourth with a top effort of 5 feet, 3 inches to earn the final state meet berth.

Comer won district championships in both the high jump and 100-meter hurdles. She won the MOAC 100-meter hurdles title and was runnerup in the high jump.

Galion senior Brooklyn Gates finished sixth in the girls 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 11:59.32.

Junior Zaynah Tate placed ninth in the girls 800-meter run at Lexington. Her time was 2:24.08.

Senior Simon Shawk finished fifth in the boys 800-meter run. His time was 1:58.78.

Junior Clayton Yost placed 13th in the shot put. His best throw covered 43 feet, 11.25 inches.

To see complete results from the Division II Region 6 meet at Lexington, go to baumspage.com.

