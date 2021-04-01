Local games postponed due to weather

The threat of inclement weather on Thursday has forced the postponement of high school athletic events in the area.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a cold front to move through the region that will bring with it a 40% chance of snow with a high around 32 degrees on Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 14-18 mph with gusts of 30 mph projected.
Following is the list of games scheduled for Thursday that have been postponed:
BASEBALL
• Galion at Northmor postponed to Monday, May 10
• Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford postponed to Saturday, April 3
• Carey at Bucyrus postponed to Thursday, April 15
• Upper Sandusky at Wynford postponed to Saturday, April 3
SOFTBALL
• Galion at Northmor postponed to Monday, May 10
• Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford postponed to Tuesday, April 6
• Carey at Bucyrus postponed to Thursday, April 15
• Upper Sandusky at Wynford postponed to Saturday, April 3
TENNIS
• Marion Harding at Galion postponed to Friday, April 16
Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.