Baseball: Tigers plunder Vikings, 18-9

CALEDONIA — Galion had its offense humming on Tuesday when they picked up an 18-9 win over River Valley in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference baseball action.

The Tigers (3-1) notched their first win league of the year behind a ton of hitting. Things got started in the first inning when Carter Keinath hit a triple and later scored on on a knock by Spencer Keller.

“Carter has been one of our more consistent hitters. Does a good job at the plate and stays himself. He’s hitting gaps,” said Tigers coach Neil Schaffner.

River Valley had a nice inning in the second, scoring four runs and taking a 4-2 lead into the third. Corbin Craig and Ben Mayse both went 2-for-3 for the Vikings and combined for five RBI.

The story of this one was the way Galion responded each time River Valley manufactured some runs. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-4 lead and would lead 7-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

River Valley was able to get take advantage of a couple walks and hit batsmen in the fourth when they scored five runs. The Tigers trailed the Vikings 9-7 after four innings of play.

Once again Galion found the offense that was needed to take another lead. The Tigers scored three in the top of fifth and then eight more in the top of the sixth the close this one out.

“I thought mental toughness was great. We stuck with the plan and made adjustments when needed,” Schaffner said about his team battling.

Brody Symsick had three hits to lead the way for the Tigers. Keinath, Keller, McMullen, Manring, Prosser, and Hudson Miller each had two hits. Prosser had four RBI.

Galion pounded out 15 hits altogether. Tigers batters accounted for 14 RBI.

Starter Brody Symsick pitched three innings for Galion, striking out seven and giving up three earned runs. Derek Prosser pitched one inning in relief and gave up two earned runs while striking out two.

Troy Manring shut things down for the Tigers pitching staff with two innings pitched, giving up just one hit and no runs. He earned the win.

“Whenever we needed someone to stop the bleeding, they did it. Each one of them came in and did a great job,” Schaffner said, praising his pitching staff.

Galion goes for the season sweep of the series with the Vikings on Wednesday when River Valley visits Heise Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

The Tigers are scheduled to play at Northmor on Thursday and then travel to Fostoria for a doubleheader on Saturday.

Galion's Spencer Keller motors down the base path during the Tigers' 18-9 victory over River Valley in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference opener on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Caledonia. Galion scored 11 runs in the final two innings to erase a 9-7 deficit and pick up the win. Galion's Carter Keinath slides into third base during the Tigers 18-9 win over River Valley on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Caledonia.

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

