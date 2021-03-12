Colonel Crawford claims top N10 boys basketball awards

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford has claimed the top two postseason awards in Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball.

Eagles junior sharpshooter Carter Valentine is the 2020-2021 Northern 10 player of the year and mentor David Sheldon is the conference coach of the year.

Valentine led the Northern 10 in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game. He tallied a total of 435 points this season.

Sheldon directed the Eagles to a 23-1 overall record and a perfect mark of 16-0 en route to the conference championship and an appearance in the Division III district semifinals.

It was Colonel Crawford’s first Northern 10 title since the 2014-2015 season. Sheldon was coach of the year that season and CCHS alumnus Todd Entenmann was player of the year.

Joining Valentine as a first-team All-N10 selection were teammates Mason Studer and Chase Walker. Studer, a junior guard, averaged 13.3 points per game, a league-best 5.6 assists per contest, and 2.5 steals per game.

Walker, a senior post player, averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He led the conference in field goal percentage, hitting 62.7% from the field. Walker was voted second-team All-N10 following the 2019-2020 season.

Eagles senior forward Brock Ritzhaupt received honorable mention.

All-Northern 10 Athletic Conference

Player of the Year: Carter Valentine, Colonel Crawford

Coach of the Year: David Sheldon, Colonel Crawford

First Team

Carter Valentine, Jr., G, Colonel Crawford

Mason Studer, Jr., G, Colonel Crawford

Chase Walker, Sr., F, Colonel Crawford

Cade Crawford, Sr., G, Carey

Austin Tusing, Sr., G, Mohawk

Isaac Mason, So., G, Seneca East

Gavin Carey, Sr., F, Upper Sandusky

Second Team

Alex Kanney, Jr., G, Buckeye Central

Bryce Conti, Jr, G, Carey

AJ Hess, So., F, Mohawk

Andrew Kalb, Sr., G, Seneca East

Cade Adams, Sr., G, Upper Sandusky

Trent Beamer, Jr., F, Upper Sandusky

Dustin Brady, Sr., F, Wynford

Honorable Mention

Brock Ritzhaupt, Sr., F, Colonel Crawford

Tyler Rose, Sr., G, Buckeye Central

Mike Wise, Jr., G, Bucyrus

Hayden Nash, Sr., G, Carey

Tyler Hayman, Sr., G, Mohawk

Adam Beard, Sr., G, Ridgedale

Zane Gibbs, Sr., G, Seneca East

Jackson Smalley, So., G, Upper Sandusky

Jaron Filliater, Jr., F, Wynford

Eagles win player, coach of the year

Staff Report

