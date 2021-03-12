Colonel Crawford claims top N10 boys basketball awards

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford has claimed the top two postseason awards in Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball.
Eagles junior sharpshooter Carter Valentine is the 2020-2021 Northern 10 player of the year and mentor David Sheldon is the conference coach of the year.
Valentine led the Northern 10 in scoring averaging 18.1 points per game. He tallied a total of 435 points this season.
Sheldon directed the Eagles to a 23-1 overall record and a perfect mark of 16-0 en route to the conference championship and an appearance in the Division III district semifinals.
It was Colonel Crawford’s first Northern 10 title since the 2014-2015 season. Sheldon was coach of the year that season and CCHS alumnus Todd Entenmann was player of the year.
Joining Valentine as a first-team All-N10 selection were teammates Mason Studer and Chase Walker. Studer, a junior guard, averaged 13.3 points per game, a league-best 5.6 assists per contest, and 2.5 steals per game.
Walker, a senior post player, averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He led the conference in field goal percentage, hitting 62.7% from the field. Walker was voted second-team All-N10 following the 2019-2020 season.
Eagles senior forward Brock Ritzhaupt received honorable mention.
All-Northern 10 Athletic Conference
Player of the Year: Carter Valentine, Colonel Crawford
Coach of the Year: David Sheldon, Colonel Crawford
First Team
Carter Valentine, Jr., G, Colonel Crawford
Mason Studer, Jr., G, Colonel Crawford
Chase Walker, Sr., F, Colonel Crawford
Cade Crawford, Sr., G, Carey
Austin Tusing, Sr., G, Mohawk
Isaac Mason, So., G, Seneca East
Gavin Carey, Sr., F, Upper Sandusky
Second Team
Alex Kanney, Jr., G, Buckeye Central
Bryce Conti, Jr, G, Carey
AJ Hess, So., F, Mohawk
Andrew Kalb, Sr., G, Seneca East
Cade Adams, Sr., G, Upper Sandusky
Trent Beamer, Jr., F, Upper Sandusky
Dustin Brady, Sr., F, Wynford
Honorable Mention
Brock Ritzhaupt, Sr., F, Colonel Crawford
Tyler Rose, Sr., G, Buckeye Central
Mike Wise, Jr., G, Bucyrus
Hayden Nash, Sr., G, Carey
Tyler Hayman, Sr., G, Mohawk
Adam Beard, Sr., G, Ridgedale
Zane Gibbs, Sr., G, Seneca East
Jackson Smalley, So., G, Upper Sandusky
Jaron Filliater, Jr., F, Wynford
