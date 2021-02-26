Wrestling: Galion’s Landon Campbell wins sectional championship

CLYDE — Galion High School freshman Landon Campbell followed up his Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship victory by claiming a sectional crown.

Campbell won the 152-pound weight class at the Division II sectional tournament on Friday at Clyde High School. Seeded No. 2 in the weight class, Campbell posted a 16-4 major decision victory against senior Dylan Wilson of Bellevue in his opening match of the tournament.

Campbell then recorded a pinfall victory over fellow freshman Luke Schlosser of Clear Fork in the second round. The fall came at 1:38.

In the semifinals, Campbell won by pinfall against senior Jacob Lyons of Mansfield Senior. The match ended at 1:25.

Campbell then recorded a 16-4 major decision against Ontario senior Brennan Strickler to win the 152-pound title.

With the sweep of the sectional tournament, Campbell’s season record improved to 44-4.

Mitchell Young of Galion pinned Dakota Pitz of Ashland in 49 seconds to win the third-place match in the 195-pound weight class.

Alex Griffith of Galion recorded a pinfall against Trenton Mominee of Clyde at the 2:11 mark to claim third place in the 285-pound weight class.

Max Fisher of Galion came in fourth place in the 182-pound weight class.

Galion’s Ryder McCabe and Kooper McCabe each placed sixth in their respective weight classes at the sectional tournament. Ryder McCabe wrestles at 160 pounds. Kooper McCabe wrestles at 170.

Galion will have six wrestlers in action on Saturday at Clyde: sophomore Conner Ganshorn (106 pounds), sophomore Kidren Clark (120 pounds), sophomore Brodyn Butcher (126 pounds), senior Ian Lehman (132 pounds), senior Devin McCarthy (138 pounds), and junior Sam Wegesin (145 pounds).

Division II Sectional Wrestling Tournament

Clyde High School

Friday Results

Team Scores

1. Ashland 130.0

2. Bellevue 115.0

3. Clyde 95.0

4. Galion 91.0

5. Columbian 90.0

6. Ontario 68.5

7. Clear Fork 39.0

8. Mansfield Senior 31.0

9. Upper Sandusky 25.0

10. Lexington 11.0

11. Fostoria 6.0

Weight Class Results

First Place

152 — Landon Campbell (Galion) maj. dec. Brennan Strickler (Ontario) [10-2]

160 — Max Ray (Bellevue) dec. Ethan Turnbaugh (Ontario) [9-2]

170 — Brody Conley (Columbian) dec. Brady Welch (Ashland) [5-1]

182 — Justin Mayes (Bellevue) dec. Carter Kroll (Ontario) [11-5]

195 — Kasean Hatlay (Columbian) dec. Collin Corapi (Bellevue) [6-3]

220 — Jakob Beverly (Ashland) dec. Evan Straub (Bellevue) [9-2]

285 — Jake Bever (Ashland) pin Brock Nunez (Bellevue) [1:15]

Third Place

152 — Tyson West (Clyde) dec. John Metzger (Ashland) [3-0]

160 — Chase Dillow (Ashland) pin Cameron Krueger (Clyde) [2:55]

170 — Cade Carroll (Clyde) dec. Travis Bowman (Clear Fork) [6-1]

182 — Manny Aller (Columbian) pin Max Fisher (Galion) [2:36]

195 — Mitchell Young (Galion) pin Dakota Pitz (Ashland) [0:49]

220 — Mekhi Bradley (Mansfield Senior) def. Walker Britt (Clyde) [default]

285 — Alex Griffith (Galion) pin Trenton Mominee (Clyde) [2:11]

Fifth Place

152 — Lane Montgomery (Upper Sandusky) dec. Jacob Lyons (Mansfield Senior) [12-7]

160 — Kesean Jackson (Columbian) dec. Ryder McCabe (Galion) [13-6]

170 — Leo Hess (Mansfield Senior) pin Kooper McCabe (Galion) [4:46]

182 — Cayden Spotts (Ashland) pin Jacob Eisenhower (Clyde) [0:36]

220 — Kane Mears (Columbian) def. Landon Smith (Clear Fork) [default]

285 — Creighton Morton (Upper Sandusky) pin Binicio Flores (Fostoria) [1:56]

