Wrestling: Clear Fork first, Galion second at MOAC championships

GALION — Clear Fork is the champion of the 2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference wrestling tournament.

The Colts won two weight class titles, were runnersup in three weight classes, and finished third in seven weight classes on the way to amassing 193 points.

Galion finished as the runnerup with 165 points. Tigers wrestlers won three weight class championships, placed second in two others, finished third in three weight classes, and placed fourth in four classes.

Senior Devin McCarthy (138 pounds) claimed his second consecutive MOAC title, defeating Ryan Blanton of River Valley 8-6 in the finals. McCarthy won at 132 pounds last season.

Sophomores Landon Campbell (152 pounds) and Kooper McCabe (170 pounds) also collected MOAC championships on Saturday.

Final Team Standings

1. Clear Fork 193.0

2. Galion 165.0

3. Shelby 129.0

4. Ontario 123.5

5. Marion Harding 103.0

6. Pleasant 98.0

7. River Valley 95.5

Championship Matches

106 — Jacob Ohl (Ontario) pin Peyton Hoskins (Clear Fork) 3:09

113 — Daxton Chase (Pleasant) dec. Riley Kleshinski (Ontario) 5-0

120 — Drake Cerny (Marion Harding) pin Champ Delancy (Clear Fork) 1:05

126 — Isaiah Thomas (Clear Fork) pin Brodyn Butcher (Galion) 1:50

132 — Draven Hubley (Marion Harding) dec. Garrett Montgomery (Shelby) 4-1

138 — Devin McCarthy (Galion) dec. Ryan Blanton (River Valley) 8-6

145 — Brady Au (Clear Fork) maj. dec. Trace Thomas (Shelby) md10-0

152 — Landon Campbell (Galion) dec. Brennan Strickler (Ontario) 5-1

160 — Ethan Turnbaugh (Ontario) pin C.J. Smith (Pleasant) 1:44

170 — Kooper McCabe (Galion) dec. Brandon Mulvaine (Pleasant) 6-2 SV

182 — Carter Kroll (Ontario) pin Matt Marzetti (Clear Fork) 3:16

195 — Hadyn Danals (River Valley) pin Rashawn Turner (Marion Harding) 1:07

220 — Cooper Graham (River Valley) dec. Carson Ingram (Shelby) 12-8

285 — Nathan Zehner (Shelby) dec. Alex Griffith (Galion) 10-3

Third Place Matches

106 — Gabe Thacker (River Valley) pin Conner Ganshorn (Galion) 2:28

113 — Jaxon Swank (Clear Fork) pin Samson St. (Marion Harding) 2:20

120 — Kidren Clark (Galion) maj. dec. Owen Rogers (River Valley) Major Decision 16-3

126 — David Backus (Marion Harding) pin Nathan Ganzhorn (Shelby) 1:10

132 — Ky Emmerson (River Valley) pin Ian Lehman (Galion) 2:49

138 — Garrett Baker (Shelby) dec. Spencer Steed (Pleasant) 7-4

145 — Sam Wegesin (Galion) pin Chase Studer (Ontario) 3:48

152 — Luke Schlosser (Clear Fork) dec. Jayden McManus (Pleasant) 5-2

160 — Josh Fenton (Clear Fork) dec. Ryder McCabe (Galion) 2-1

170 — Travis Bowman (Clear Fork) dec. Kobe Johnson (Marion Harding) 9-4

182 — Max Fisher (Galion) pin Conner Sparling (Pleasant) 4:45

195 — Tony Gadfield (Clear Fork) pin Skyler Winters (Shelby) 1:45

220 — Eli Fenton (Clear Fork) dec. Caden Roberts (Galion) 5-3

285 — Fred Proto (Clear Fork) pin Rod Lyman (Pleasant) 1:56

Galion senior Devin McCarthy captured the 138-pound weight class championship at the 2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Galion High School. McCarthy defeated Ryan Blanton of River Valley 8-6 in the finals. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-022021j-MOAC-wrestling_0036-1.jpg Galion senior Devin McCarthy captured the 138-pound weight class championship at the 2021 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Galion High School. McCarthy defeated Ryan Blanton of River Valley 8-6 in the finals. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

