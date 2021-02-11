Girls basketball: Northmor ends regular season with win over Galion

GALION — The Lady Knights of Northmor went on the road Thursday night and picked up their fifth win of the season, a 47-28 decision against the Galion Lady Tigers.

Northmor used a big second quarter to fuel the victory over the neighbors who share the 44833 zip code. The Lady Knights enjoyed an 11-2 advantage in the second quarter to take a 25-13 lead into halftime.

For Northmor, it was freshman Brooke Dennison who led the way with 15 points. Junior Reagan Swihart added nine points for the Lady Knights.

Galion turned the ball over 21 times while Northmor had 17 turnovers.

“Our turnovers killed us and they were unforced turnovers, we’re going to work on that,” said Galion coach Shani Rush. “Our last few games we were in until turnovers took us out of those games.”

Junior Teanna Greter scored 12 points to lead the Lady Tigers. She connected on three 3-point field goals.

Fellow junior Natalee Perkins scored nine points tonight, seven of them came in the first half. The Mid Ohio Athletic Conference’s leading rebounder pulled down seven rebounds and added two blocks and four steals to her stat line.

“Natalee is pretty consistent with her scoring and rebounding,” Rush said. “Her effort is there and effort makes up for a lot of stuff.”

Galion played much better in the third quarter, trailing by a score of 34-21 heading into the final quarter.

Northmor was able to finish this one off in the fourth when the Knights leading scorer Lexi Wenger scored four of her nine total points.

“Our defense was okay in the first half. We tried something different tonight,” Rush added.

Northmor (5-16) will open postseason play on Saturday, Feb. 20 at fellow Knox-Morrow Athetic conference member East Knox in the Division IV Central 2 sectional. The Lady Knights are seeded 10th while East Knox is the No. 5 seed in the Central 2 District. Tip-off at Howard is set for 1 p.m.

Northmor and East Knox split the season series in KMAC play, with each side winning on their home floor. The Lady Knights enter the postseason on a two-game winning streak.

Galion (3-18) plays its final regular season game on Saturday at Pleasant.

The Lady Tigers, the 15th seed in the Division II Ashland District, begin postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Bellevue, the No. 2 seed in the district. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Northmor’s Brooke Dennison (10) races up the floor under pressure from Galion’s Dezi Lester during a non-conference girls basketball game played Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Galion High School’s gym. The Lady Knights prevailed 47-28 with Dennison scoring a game-high 15 points to lead the way. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/02/web1_b-021121j-NOR-at-GHS-gbb_0303.jpg Northmor’s Brooke Dennison (10) races up the floor under pressure from Galion’s Dezi Lester during a non-conference girls basketball game played Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Galion High School’s gym. The Lady Knights prevailed 47-28 with Dennison scoring a game-high 15 points to lead the way. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.

Follow @BrandonLittleSI on Twitter.