Highland wins five classes on way to claiming league wrestling title

Highland won the KMAC wrestling tournament for the second straight year, scoring 153.5 points to finish in front of Mount Gilead, who tallied 129.

Northmor followed in third place, scoring 106. They were followed by Loudonville, Elgin, Fredericktown, Cardington and Centerburg. Northmor also won the middle school event, which also was held on Saturday at Highland.

“I’m happy with our guys — they wrestled pretty awesome today,” said Scot coach Adam Gilmore. “They seemed ready to wrestle every single match today. The effort was there and the attitude was there.”

The Scots won five weight classes on their way to earning the championship. Caleb Wetzel (30-10) finished first at 126 pounds, while Kaden Miller (32-9) won all five of his matches at 132 to claim the title. Cody Matthews (36-2) won all three of his matches at 160 pounds and Eli Grandstaff (35-7) finished in first place at 170. Winning the team’s fifth class was Triston Hinkle (27-6) at 195 pounds, as he went 3-0 in the meet.

Claiming second place for Highland were Brendan Lester (120 pounds), Andrew Bellas (126), Chandler Stevens (182)

Matthew Scarbury was third for the Scots at 126 pounds, as were Damien Daniel at 152 and Ethan Taylor at 220.

Andrew Baker competed at 170 for Highland, as did Landon Pedigo at 285.

Going into the postseason, Gilmore is simply happy his team was able to have a season — something he wasn’t sure would happen before things got underway. He added that, with there being more of a focus on small meets, as opposed to large invitationals, there were a lot of changes this season.

“It’s been weird,” he said. “This year, in early February, we had to reschedule four times for an event. It’s a non-stop whirlwind, but our AD, Mike DeLaney, has been awesome. It’s been a nightmare for him, but he’s done a fantastic job.”

Joshua Sullivan (24-13) won the 145-pound championship for Mount Gilead after going 4-0. At 182 pounds, Andy Williamson (38-0) picked up four wins to take the title. Isaiah Fisher (23-12) won all three of his matches at 285 to win that class.

Placing second for the team were Zack Davidson at 152, Jesus Rubio at 170 and Justin Dendinger at 220.

Rebeka Clark took third for the Indians at 120, as did Garrett George at 195.

Also competing for the Indians were Gabe Simpson at 126 and Cory Fricke at 132.

C.J. Stoney (17-9) claimed a pair of wins to finish in first place at 120 pounds for Northmor. At 138 pounds, Trenton Ramos (16-2) picked up four wins to earn a league title. Also finishing first was Gavin Whited (22-7) at 220 pounds.

Northmor’s Cohan Hurst split his two matches to place second at 106 pounds, while Marcus Cortez went 4-1 to take second at 132. Niko Christo was 2-1 at 160 pounds to also get second place.

Dylan Amens (145) was third

Also competing for Northmor were Bryant Randolph (126), Tyler Parsons (138), Caiden Martinez (152), Colton Brammer (170), Bohdi Workman (182)

For Cardington, Ryan Drury competed at 152 and Kaden Burton took to the mat at 220.

