Boys basketball: Colonel Crawford clinches share of N10 title

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford clinched a share of the Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys basketball title thanks to a lopsided win on Friday night.

The undefeated Eagles (17-0, 13-0 Northern 10) blew out Crawford County neighbor Wynford, 83-38.

The victory ensures Colonel Crawford will enjoy at least a share of a conference championship for the first time since the 2014-2015 season when the Eagles won the Northern 10 after posting a 17-1 league record. The Eagles reached the Division III district finals that season.

Colonel Crawford can clinch the Northern 10 title outright with a win against Seneca East on Saturday at Mac Morrison Gym. The Tigers (10-7, 6-6 Northern 10) held off Bucyrus 60-51 on Friday.

Wynford (3-12, 2-10 Northern 10) kept the game close early and trailed 22-15 after one period of play. The Eagles clamped down defensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Royals 19-7 to build a 41-22 halftime advantage.

Colonel Crawford’s defense continued to stymie Wynford in the second half, which saw the Eagles outscore the Royals 42-16. After doubling up the Royals 28-14 in the third quarter, the Eagles almost totally shut down Wynford in the fourth quarter, outscoring the home side, 14-2.

Mason Studer’s double-double paced the Colonel Crawford victory. He finished with 18 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Studer connected on three 3-point field goal attempts.

Drayton Burkhart tallied 18 points on six made 3-point field goals and dished out four assists. Carter Valentine scored 17 points. Chase Walker added 12 points.

Carson Feichtner scored eight points, hitting two 3-point shots. Mason McKibben and Brock Ritzhaupt scored four points apiece. Derek Horsley had two points.

The Eagles hit a total of 12 3-point field goal attempts.

Jaron Filliator led Wynford with 17 points. Dustin Brady had nine points and Gavin Burris added eight points. Toby Butterfield and James Schiefer scored two points each.

Wynford plays host to Carey on Saturday.

N10 title hunt

Upper Sandusky (11-7, 9-3 Northern 10) kept their hopes alive for a share of the conference title after defeating Ridgedale 66-26 on Friday. The Rams play host to Buckeye Central (6-11, 4-8 Northern 10) on Saturday.

Mohawk (12-5, 8-4 Northern 10) fell out of the race altogether after losing to Carey (12-5, 9-4 Northern 10) 54-46 on Friday. The Warriors entertain Bucyrus (3-13, 2-10 Northern 10) on Saturday.

