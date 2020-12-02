Bowling: Galion girls, Shelby boys post wins in MOAC match

GALION — Galion and Shelby split Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling matches played Tuesday at Victory Lanes.

The Tigers won the girls match while the Whippets took the boys match. It marked the first regular season match for both teams in 2020-2021.

Girls: Galion 1,727-Shelby 1,306

Galion picked up the win in the girls match by a score of 1,727 to 1,306. The Tigers claimed victory in the two-game series, 1,456 to 1,091. Galion also won the Baker games, 271 to 215.

Zoe Frary and Kadence Fairchild were the top bowlers for the Tigers. Frary finished with a two-game total of 363, recording a score of 160 in the first game and following up with a 203 in the second game.

Fairchild bowled 347, recording a match-best score of 209 in the first game and ending the day with a score of 138 in the second game.

Abby Crager bowled 285 (169-116). Shiyenne Current finished with a score of 253 (122-131). Shelena Wilcox bowled 208 (110-98).

Galion recorded scores of 141 and 130, respectively, in the two Baker games.

Katlyn Schoonover led Shelby with a score of 254 (121-133). Linora Liles recorded a score of 233 (137-96). Kira Metzger bowled 229 (108-121).

Emmy Morgan bowled 86 in the opening game and Taylor Breedbe recorded a score of 89 in the second game. An unnamed substitute bowler recorded a score of 90 in the first game.

Shelby recorded scores of 108 and 107, respectively, in the two Baker games.

Boys: Shelby 1,683-Galion 1,458

Shelby won the boys match, 1,683 to 1,458. The Whippets took the two-game match, 1,406 to 1,186, and captured the Baker games by just five pins, 277 to 272.

Galion’s Jason Guthridge was the top bowler in the match, posting a two-game total of 381. He bowled 184 in the opening game and followed up with a match-best score of 197 in the second game.

Sean Clark bowled 229 (122-107) and Ethan Click finished with a two-game total of 220 (105-115). Brady Dalenberg bowled a 205 (104-101). Neavia Cansler recorded a score of 76 in the first game and A.J. Clark bowled 75 in the second game.

The Tigers posted scores of 140 and 132, respectively, in the two Baker games.

Nick Beekman bowled 345 (177-168) to lead Shelby. Kaden Cirata finished with a score of 308 (158-150).

Jacob Obedier finished with a score of 261 (116-145). Tony Rob bowled 250 (119-131). Sam Vousden bowled 126 in the first game and Cass Mangold bowled 116 in the second game.

The Whippets turned in scores of 143 and 134, respectively, in the Baker games.

What’s next?

Galion is scheduled to play host to Pleasant in MOAC action on Dec. 8 at Victory Lanes.

Shelby’s next scheduled league match is set for Jan. 5 at River Valley.

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

