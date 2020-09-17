Big Ten to start football season in October

(The Center Square) — The Big Ten reversed an August decision to postpone the fall football season and will now start play in October.

The first games will be played the weekend of Oct. 24. The games will continue for eight consecutive weeks, concluding with a conference championship game on Dec. 19.

As part of the return plan, players, coaches, trainers and others will be tested daily for COVID-19. The conference initially postponed all fall sports over pandemic concerns on Aug. 11, but pressure from players, parents, coaches and even President Donald Trump to reverse that decision was mounting.

The Big Ten includes the universities of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue.

A vote to resume play by the league’s presidents and chancellors was unanimous, media outlets reported.

After the Big 10 initially postponed fall sports, the Pac-12 conference followed suit. It also reconsidering its decision.

A schedule has yet to be released.

