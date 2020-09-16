Northmor spikers outscore Danville Tuesday

Northmor got out to a fast start against visiting Danville in volleyball on Tuesday and, despite not maintaining that same intensity throughout the match, was able to claim a three-set sweep of their opponents.

In winning 25-12, 25-19 and 28-26, the team was able to claim a league win. Head coach Josh Lehman just would have liked to see his team show a bit more intensity throughout the contest.

“We were able to hold on,” he said. “We’re a little disappointed with our intensity, but we finished the game the way we’re supposed to.”

After cruising in the first game, Northmor faced more of challenge from the Blue Devils in the second. The team trailed 11-9 at one point before battling back to get a defensive point and two more from the serving of Lexi Wenger. Julianne Kincaid added one point and Riley Yunker tallied three more to boost the Golden Knights to an 18-13 advantage.

They were able to maintain that lead the rest of the way in the game to take a 2-0 lead in the match, but the early points in that second set wound up setting the tone for the third.

Northmor got out to a good start, getting two points each from Kincaid and Reagan Swihart to lead 8-4 in the early going, but watched their opponents battle back to take a lead.

Trailing 10-7, the Blue Devils got three points from Dariane Holt and two from Hannah Bailey to help them surge in front by a 13-11 margin. Two points from Kincaid and a pair from Maggie Tuttle put the Golden Knights back in front, but Danville quickly got three to go up by one at 19-18.

With the score tied at 21, it looked like Northmor would finally pull away when Wenger served for three points, but Danville was able to get a defensive score and three straight from Baliey to lead 25-24.

“Danville was right there,” said Lehman. “They could have got it at any time, but when we called on the girls in the huddle, they said we’re not going to lose.”

Down the stretch, Northmor played solid, getting an ace from Kincaid after breaking Danville’s serve. After both teams traded defensive points, the Golden Knights led 27-26. Yunker then put the finishing touches on the set and match with a point, giving her team the victory.

Lehman gave Megan Adkins a lot of credit for her play at the net.

“Megan Adkins stepped up and helped us a lot with hits and had a career high in kills,” said the coach. He added that his team treasures every league win they get, due to competing in a tough conference with teams such as Highland, Cardington and Thursday opponent Fredericktown.

Northmor’s Maddie Blunk connects with the ball in her team’s three-set home win over Danville Tuesday night. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/09/web1_maddieblunk.jpg Northmor’s Maddie Blunk connects with the ball in her team’s three-set home win over Danville Tuesday night. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

