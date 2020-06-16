Galion’s Logan Keller wins HOJGA title in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Galion’s Logan Keller captured first place Monday in the 13-15 age group at the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. Keller finished with rounds of 40 44-84. Isaac Dillon of Elgin finished second with an 87. Nicholas McMullen of Galion and Chase Brackenridge of Fairbanks tied for third at 88 and Grant Bentley of Mount Gilead picked up fifth place with a 92.

Grady Wisecup of Fairbanks topped the 12 and under division, carding a 57 in the nine-hole competition, while Pleasant’s Alex Yancey was second with 59. Britton Pottkotter of Ridgedale took third place at 61, followed by Brady Carr of Northmor at 63. Kolton Crider of Pleasant shot 65 for fifth to round off the top players in the younger group.

Alex Pratt of Pleasant won his first season title in the 16-18 age group, with rounds of 43-35-78 on the par 72 course. Mason Rinehart of Pleasant finished with a 79 for second place, and Bronson Dalenberg of Galion and Alexander Crowe of Fairbanks tied for third place with 80s. Nathan Stewart of Delaware Christian was fifth with an 84.

The sponsor of the tournament was Crossroads Original Designs of Bucyrus.

The next HOJGA tournament is Wednesday, June 24 at Marysville Golf Club. For more information on the golf association, visit www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.

