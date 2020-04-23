Galion Graders still expect to field a team in 2020

GALION — The Galion Graders, established in 2015 and a member of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League, are still playing to field a team, but the league has thus far seen some changes as it prepares for the upcoming season.

The Graders play at Heise Park in Galion.

A news release dated April 23, 2020 states:

At this time, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League IS INTENDING TO OPERATE as originally planned. We have been watching the events surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic closely.

Due to circumstances outside of their control, three of our teams are unable to operate this summer. They all will be returning in 2021. Those teams are the Cincinnati Steam, the Saint Clair Green Giants and the Southern Ohio Copperheads.

THE REMAINING (EIGHT) TEAMS INTEND TO OPERATE this summer.

We have and will continue to monitor updates from health/government officials concerning the impact of this pandemic. In response, we will be conducting a Board of Directors meeting on May 4 to decide if we delay the start of the season. Any other decisions concerning our operations this summer will be made in the weeks following.

We understand that the uncertainty surrounding our operations is causing anxiety and consternation. Because of this highly fluid situation, we feel we need as much time as possible to gather much needed information so we can make an informed decision.

As always, we hope to provide all persons involved with the best baseball experiences possible. We hope that this situation will not adversely affect this goal. As adjustments are made, we will be sure to keep everyone informed.

Our thoughts continue to be with the those that have been impacted across the country. Please stay safe and healthy while looking out for one another. Thank you for your support and patience.

As of today, The Graders season is slated to kick off Friday, June 5, in Sandusky, Galion opens up at home on Tuesday, June 9, and will play six home games before going on the road again.

