KMAC honors winter athletes

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference (KMAC) consisting of the Cardington, Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Mount Gilead, Northmor, Elgin (for wrestling only) and Crestline (for bowling only) High Schools and Middle Schools would like to announce the following All League award winners and team champions. The KMAC recognizes one senior from each school in every sport as an All-Academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

First team — Casey Bertke, Cardington; Maddie Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Madison Cecil, Highland; Meggan Bartok, East Knox; Cece Newbold, Danville; Lexi Wenger, Northmor; Hannah Wickline, Cardington.

Second team — Dana Bertke, Cardington; Ally Bower, Danville; Juliana DiTullio, Northmor; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead; Jacklyn Nussbaum, Fredericktown; Chloe Goulter, Centerburg.

Honorable mention — Beth Hardwick, Cardington; Grace Mulpa, Centerburg; Brooklyn, Hess Danville; Alexandria Magers, East Knox; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown; Brooklyn Baird, Highland; Dakota Shipman, Mount Gilead; Reagan Swihart, Northmor.

All-Academic — Hannah Wickline, Cardington; Grace Mulpas, Centerburg; Hannah Duncan, Danville; Morgan McCauley, East Knox; Olivia Mast, Fredericktown; Madison Ceci,l Highland; Maddie Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Juliana DiTullio, Northmor.

Player of the Year — Casey Bertke

Coach of the Year — Jamie Edwards

League Champion: Cardington

Seventh Grade Tournament Champion — Mount Gilead

Eighth Grade Tournament Champion — Centerburg

BOYS BASKETBALL

First team — Blake Miller, Northmor; Carter Jones, Centerburg; Nate Rogers, Mount Gilead; Trey Brininger, Cardington; Weston Melick, East Knox; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown.

Second team — Hunter, Mariotti Northmor; Terry Fearn, Fredericktown; Darren Mickley, Danville; Avery Harper, Cardington; Hayden Hankinson, Centerburg; Jackson Huffer, Mount Gilead.

Honorable mention — Danny Vaught, Cardington; Hayden Sutton, Centerburg; Wyatt Weckesser, Danville; Shane Knepp, East Knox; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Jordan Bellamy, Highland; Joel Butterman, Mount Gilead; Kooper Keen, Northmor.

All Academic — Hayden Sutton, Centerburg; Nathan Whitney, East Knox; Terry Fearn, Fredericktown; Branton Howard, Highland; Alex Tuttle, Northmor.

Player of the Year: Carter Jones

Coach of the Year: Zach Ruth

League Champion: Centerburg and Northmor

Seventh Grade — Tournament Champion: Centerburg

Eighth Grade — Tournament Champion: Northmor

GIRLS BOWLING

First team — Hannah Vaughn, Fredericktown; Kourtney Rinehart Northmor; Morgan Lehner Cardington; Payton Goodman Cardington; Erin McKenna Crestline; Emma Stokes Fredericktown; Sydnie Wilson Cardington; Paige Hicks Highland.

Second team — Aubrey Clippinger, Centerburg; Laney Sherbourne Cardington; Macey Neer Fredericktown; Emilie Drumm Northmor; Kahlan Ball Northmor; Rachel Weyant Crestline; Kristen Bittner Northmor; Tory Carver, Northmor.

Honorable mention — Joleigh Burson, Highland; Catherine Elfrink, Centerburg; Camryn Taylor, Highland; Lexis McCombs, Crestline; Marissa Black, Crestline; Bailey Crawford, Crestline;

All Academic — Aubrey Clippinger, Centerburg; Hannah Vaughn, Fredericktown; Lacie Baldwin, Mount Gilead.

Bowler of the Year: Hannah Vaughn

Coach of the Year: Russ Montgomery

League Champions (Regular Season): Northmor

Tournament Champion: Fredericktown

BOYS BOWLING

First team — Michael Rose Cardington; Silas Horton Cardington; Tyler Kintz Cardington; Zach Govoni Northmor; Brock Hurtt Centerburg; Simon Reynolds Crestline; Eric Hamilton Cardington; Tyler Bailey Northmor.

Second team — T J Taylor, Highland; Cole Postel,l Northmor; Tyler Disbennett, Highland; Teddy Muno,z Crestline; Mike Blake, Cardington; Joe Baldinger, Northmor; Griffin Wayne, Fredericktown; Justin Zollar,s Fredericktown.

Honorable mention — Chase Keyes, Fredericktown; Billy Woodring, Fredericktown; Cameron, Brlan Crestline.

All Academic — Zion Winkelfoos, Highland.

Bowler of the Year: Michael Rose

Coach of the Year: Tim Edgell

League Champion (Regular Season): Cardington

Tournament Champion: Cardington

WRESTLING

First team — Matthew Scarbury, Highland; Caleb Wetzel, Highland; Gavin DeAngelo, Highland; Kaden Miller, Highland; Gavin Ramos, Northmor; Donnell Marshall, Centerburg; Austin Amens, Northmor; Niko Christo, Northmor; Cody Matthews, Highland; Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead; Conor Becker, Northmor; Triston Hinkle, Highland; Ryan Pasma, Elgin; Ross Boyd, Centerburg.

Second team — Dale Brocwell, Northmor; Corey Fricke, Mount Gilead; Marcus Cortez, Northmor; Bryce Schott, Highland; Trenton Ramos, Northmor; Johnny Stevens, Highland; Christian Mille,r Highland; Tanner Hott, Centerburg; Eli Grandstaff, Highland; Donovan Weddell, Elgin; Dyer Williams, East Knox; Brandon Planey Northmor; Hunter Brookover, Northmor.

Honorable mention — Tyler Marriott, Mount Gilead; Jarrod Johnston, Elgin; Austin Pasma, Elgin; Andy Baker, Highland; Noah Howard, East Knox; Jesus Rubio, Mount Gilead; Owen Blanton, Mount Gilead; Lavrey Tish, East Knox; Garrett George, Mount Gilead; Gavin Whited, Northmor; Landon Pedigo, Highland; Jacob Sheets, Elgin.

All Academic — Michael Herbst Fredericktown[ Christian Miller Highland; Conor Becker Northmor;

Wrestler of the Year: Conor Becker

Coach of the Year: Adam Gilmore

League Champion: Highland

Middle School Champion: Elgin

The KMAC is in its fourth year of competitive competition. If you are interested in becoming an official for high school or middle school football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, baseball or softball please email: KMACcommissioner@gmail.com .

