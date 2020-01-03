Lady Eagles soar to 10-1 with win over ‘Dogs

Colonel Crawford 44, Crestline 31

NORTH ROBINSON — After a short break for the holidays, girls high school hoops action picked back up on Thursday, Jan. 2 as the Crestline Lady Bulldogs made the trek to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to clash with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles in non-conference play.

Things began slowly for both teams, with the home team taking a 10-5 advantage after the opening quarter. Crestline couldn’t muster much offense in the second as they tallied just eight additional points to find themselves trailing at the intermission, 22-13.

Both scored just nine points in the third quarter to make it 31-22 starting the fourth. In the finale, Colonel Crawford would outscored their guests to the tune of 13-9 en route to the 13-point victory; 44-31.

With the victory, the Lady Eagles upped their record to an impressive 10-1 overall on the season while the Lady Bulldogs dropped to 4-6 overall.

Crestline saw six players reach the scoring column on Thursday evening with Lauryn Tadda, Hannah Delong and Ivy Stewart all scoring seven points apiece.

Team statistics for Colonel Crawford in the victory were: 12/19 from the free-throw line, 13/32 from the interior, 2/7 from the perimeter, 30 rebounds (8 Offensive, 22 Defensive), 2 blocks, 12 assists, 8 steals and 18 turnovers.

Additional stats for Crestline on Thursday were: Team- 6/11 free throws, 11/26 from inside, 1/10 from outside, 18 rebounds (4 Offensive, 14 Defensive), 3 blocks, 5 assists, 8 steals and 19 turnovers; Tadda- 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Delong- 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal; Stewart- 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Kennedy Moore- 6 points, 1 block, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Jocelynn Morgan- 2 points and Dalani Kiser- 1 rebound.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 4 as they host Mid-Buckeye Conference foes, the Loudonville Lady Redbirds. On Tuesday, Crestline heads to Vanlue for non-league play before returning home on Saturday, January 11 to host the St. Peter’s Lady Spartans in conference play.

Colonel Crawford is set to clash with the Buckeye Central Buckettes in a battle atop the Northern-10 Athletic Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at home and will then take to the road for another N-10 matchup against the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams next Friday.

Ridgedale 43, Northmor 37

GALION — Also back in action following holiday break on Thursday were the Lady Golden Knights who played host to Ridgedale in a non-conference clash.

In a close one, Northmor would find themselves on the wrong end of a 43-37 score, consequently falling to 4-6 overall on the season with the loss. The Lady Rockets improved their season mark to 3-6 with the victory.

Lexi Wenger and Reagan Swihart led the way for the home team on the evening as Wenger posted a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling in 10 rebounds. Swihart added 13 points in the loss while also grabbing seven boards.

A trio of Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference games awaits Northmor over the next week, starting with a home contest against the Highland Lady Fighting Scots on Saturday, Jan. 4. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Lady Knights will head to Centerburg to do battle with the Lady Trojans before completing their week on the road against undefeated Mount Gilead on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Northmor falls to Ridgedale in non-conference clash

By Chad Clinger

