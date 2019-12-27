Lady Tigers’ sluggish start spells defeat

GALION — Mohawk jumped out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter Monday en route to a 55-27 win over Galion in non-league girls basketball action. The Lady Tigers remain winless at 0-9. Mohawk upped its record to 2-6.

Galion cut the lead to 26-10 at halftime and it was 36-18 after three periods.

Natalee Perkins was the leading scorer for Galion, posting 17 of the Tigers’ 27 points. Morgan Kimble finished with five points, Heaven Phelps recorded three points and Teanna Greter wrapped the Galion scoring with two points.

Galion and Mohawk combined to commit 49 turnovers for the game, with 29 of those coming from the Tigers. Six of Galion’s 27 points came at the free-throw line.

The Lady Tigers will be in action again on Saturday at the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase held by Mansfield Christian. Galion returns to Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference competition on Wednesday, Jan, 8 as they head to Marion to clash with Pleasant.

Galion Tigers Wrestling

SPARTA — Galion competed with Highland and Granville during a four-way match that included North Union on Saturday at Highland High School.

Against Highland, the Tigers lost 48-37. They beat Granville 54-24.

Three of Galion’s six victories against the Scots came via pinfall, with John Abouhassanat 285-pounds needing just 52 seconds to win. Ian Lehman won in 3:00 at 138 pounds and Sam Wegesin pinned his opponent in his 145-pound bout in 5:06. At 152-pounds, Galion was awarded points due to a forfeit and their final two victories came from a 13-7 decision for Kiddren Clark at 120-pounds and a 17-6 major decision for Max Fisher in the 170-pound weight class.

Conner Ganshorn (106), Brodyn Butcher (113), John Evans (126), Trevor Wall (132), Corban Justice (160), Mitchell Young (182), Michael Marks (195) and Carter Dominy (220) all were defeated by pinfall against their Highland opposition.

In their pairing against the Blue Aces, Ganshorn, Butcher, Clark and Justice all recorded pinfall victories while Marks, Dominy, Abouhassan and Wall picked up points via forfeit. Galion’s other wins came from a 6-2 decision by Lehman and a 13-9 decision by Wegesin.

The Tigers forfeited their match in the 152-pound weight class and Evans lost via pinfall. Fisher and Young also lost their matches against Granville

On Friday, Galion cruised past Bucyrus in a home match, 78-3. Nine of Galion’s weight classes wins were by forfeit.

Justice, Fisher and Young picked up pinfall wins and Kooper McCabe, wrestling at 152 pounds, lost 13-10.

Over the weekend, Galion wrestled in the Marion Harding Classic on Friday and Saturday. On Jan. 3 and 4, the Tigers will be in Mansfield to compete in the annual JC Gorman tournament.

Galion wrestlerswin two of three matches

