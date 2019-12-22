Galion bowlerspick up 2 moreleague victories

Galion beats Pleasant

MARION — On Friday, Dec. 20, the Galion Tigers bowling teams finished up their calendar year with a trip to Cooper’s Bowl in Marion to square-off against the hosting Pleasant Spartans.

The boys representing Galion saw themselves trailing after the first game by just 32 pins and remained in the hunt, entering the Baker Series trailing their hosts; 1,779-1,741. That would be where the Tigers would rally together, earning four of those pins in the first game of the series before out-rolling the Spartans in game two; 210-117. With the solid second game, Galion’s boys were able to pull off the come from behind victory; 2,128-2,077.

The Tigers had to kingpins on the day in Austin Rinehart and AJ Randalph. Rinehart earned the high series for the visitors, rolling games of 180 and 237, totaling 418. Rinehart’s 237 in game two was also the high game recorded by Galion on the day. Randalph finished close behind his teammate, recording games of 234 and 175 for a 409 two-game series.

Galion’s girls had the opposite scenario in Marion, leading after the first game at 629-614 but headed into the Baker Series trailing, albeit by just 13 pins; 1,326-1,313. The Lady Tigers would dominate the two-game Baker Series though, rallying to the victory thanks to collective scores of 171 and 134, totaling 305 to just 242 (110, 132) from the Lady Spartans. Not only did Galion makeup the deficit Pleasant created, they were able to overcome and pick up another narrow victory; 1,618-1,568.

Galion will now enjoy a bit of a break over the holidays and will look to begin 2020 where 2019 left off as they travel to Lex Lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to bowl against the hosting Minutemen. Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play will resume for the Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 9 when they host the Harding Presidents at Victory Lanes.

Galion defeats Shelby

WILLARD — Last Thursday, the Galion bowlers headed to Dynasty Lanes in Willard to clash against the hosting Shelby Whippets.

Once again, Kadence Fairchild would lead the way for the ladies in orange and blue, earning both high game and high series accolades in the victory. Fairchild’s second game score of 197 paced the field and, combined with her 162 in game one, gave her the high series with a 359.

Galion led their hosts by just 13 pins after game one (660-647) and would eventually trail the Lady Whippets by three pins at 1,328-1,325 heading into the all important Baker Series. After taking game one by eight pins (150-142), the Lady Tigers were down to their final 10 frames and in the lead; 1,475-1,470. In that second game, Shelby would tally 125 pins but Galion managed 123, enough for the three-pin victory at 1,598-1,595.

The boys would have no issues with Shelby, rolling their way to a 2,084-1,825 victory. In the win, the Tigers would never trail, leading after game one; 887-758 and game two; 1,726-1,496. Galion then proceeded to roll a 187 and a 171 in the Baker Series while the Whippets managed scores of 166 and 163.

Alan Evans bowled the high two-games series on the day, finishing with a total score of 406 (204, 202). Randalph had the high single-game score with his 224 pins in game one.

