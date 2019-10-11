Tigers bounce back, beat Shelby 13-12

Galion 13, Shelby 12

SHELBY — In week seven football action, the Galion Tigers traveled to Shelby to renew their rivalry with the hosting Whippets.

After last week’s lost to Clear Fork, Galion essentially faced a “must-win” scenario against the newest members of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference if they were to remain in contention for a conference title.

In the battle of two usually high-octane offenses, defense and special teams would play huge roles as the Tigers edged the Whippets by a final score of 13-12. With the win, Galion improves to 6-1 overall on the season and 3-1 in the MOAC while Shelby falls to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league meetings.

The Tigers’ offense managed just one touchdown on the evening thanks to a two-yard run by Trevor O’Brien. Dominic Pittman would remain perfect on the season on extra-point attempts and give Galion the 7-0 lead with 5:28 remaining in the first half. Less than three minutes later, Shelby would find the endzone but fail to hit the PAT to pull the game to 7-6 in favor of the visitors.

With 5:46 remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers called on Pittman for a field goal attempt, despite having the ball at the one-yard line at one point in the drive. Pittman drilled the 26-yard field goal to put Galion up at that point; 10-6. A little over two minutes later, the Whippets would take their first lead of the contest but would again miss the extra-point to go up;12-10. With a mere five seconds remaining in the third frame, the Tigers needed Pittman’s leg again and he would respond, nailing the 32-yard field goal to put Galion back on top; 13-12

Northmor 36, Cardington 13

CARDINGTON — Looking to bounce back from a shutout in week six against East Knox, the Northmor Golden Knights traveled to Cardington to meet up with the hosting Pirates in week seven football action.

The Golden Knights would have no issues with their hosts, scoring 29 of their 36 points in the first half en route to a 36-13 victory. With the victory, Northmor improves to 6-1 overall on the season and 3-1 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. Cardington drops to 1-6 overall, including a mark of 1-3 within the conference.

Colonel Crawford 41, Buckeye Central 12

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford entered week seven play looking to go above .500 as they headed to New Washington for a Northern-10 Athletic Conference meeting with the hosting Buckeye Central Bucks.

The Eagles would manage to do just that, outscoring the Bucks in the second half by a tally of 28-6 en route to a 41-12 win. Crawford now sits at 4-3 overall on the year and 2-2 in conference games while Buckeye Central remains winless at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the N-10.

Crestline 51, Cory-Rawson 20

CRESTLINE — The Bulldogs of Crestline High School were on their home field at Hutson Stadium on Friday, October 11 to play hosts to the visiting Cory-Rawson Hornets in Blanchard Valley Conference gridiron action.

After the first quarter of play, Crestline held a slim, 7-0 lead and would eventually see their squad fire on all cylinders, taking a 32-13 lead into halftime. In the third, the Hornets would eat up much of the clock as the rain fell down but the ‘Dogs would extend their lead to 45-13 to activate the continuous clock rule.

In the final quarter, both teams would find the endzone again but it would be the hosts earning the victory; 51-20. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-4 overall, including 2-3 in BVC games. Cory-Rawson falls to 0-7 on the season with a 0-5 mark in conference clashes.

Clear Fork 43, Ontario 7

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork Colts welcomed the Ontario Warriors to “The Valley” to battle in week seven action in the MOAC.

Clear Fork would cruise over their guests by a final score of 43-7 to improve to 5-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in conference play. For Ontario, they fall to 2-5 overall and remain winless in the MOAC at 0-3.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com