Another season starting for Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association

MARION — Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association Scholarship program will offer junior golfers within Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, Union, and Wyandot Counties age 16-18, scholarships through points earned and for attributes achieved throughout the 7-tournament season’s events.

In all tournament eligibility, juniors must have finished participation in five of seven tournaments. The junior golfer receiving Player of the Year, as well as runner-ups to that accomplishment will qualify for first level consideration to receive a scholarship award.

Upon graduation from high school, the student shall satisfy the following criteria to be considered as the award recipient. (a) Graduate with an academic “C” or better. (b) Obtain a written recommendation of his/her high school athletic director. (c) The junior shall have conducted himself/herself in manner consistent with the “Code of Conduct” of HOJGA.

Scholarships offered for most points earned are the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year $2000 award sponsored by Wensinger Family; the Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup $1700 by Jean Carley and Dennis Jesse, the Wensinger Family Player of the Year 2nd Runnerup $500 and H0JGA Player of the Year 3rd Runnerup $500 awards.

The HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point $750 Scholarship honors the junior golfer who obtains most points over 3 consecutive years. (Excludes Players of Year and other affiliated scholarship winners). Must have played in five tournaments in 2017, ‘18. ‘19 to be eligible.

The NUCOR Steel Marion “Most Improved” $500 Scholarship is awarded to the junior golfer who obtains the most improved overall scoring average within the current year. Qualifying juniors’ previous year’s average will be compared to present year’s average to find most improved winner.

The K of C (Knights of Columbus) Sportsmanship $500 Scholarship recipient is chosen by juniors within the 16-18 division, whom is believed to present true sportsmanlike conduct within the current year.

The Marion County Youth Foundation M.E.R.I.T. $1000 Scholarship honoree is chosen by tournament officials, a junior who best represents qualities of good manners, etiquette, respect, integrity, trust.

The Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot $500 award is sponsored by Danielle Emans. Tournament officials will select a junior who represents altruism, good attitude, public spirited and integrity, all attributes given by past HOJGA Patriot Emans.

The HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year $750 Scholarship award is offered to the junior in the younger division who obtains the most tournament points and meets above Player of the Year eligibility.

Scholarships will be presented at the HOJGA Year-End Appreciation Banquet on July 25 at Kings Mill, which will complete the 2018 season.

Scholarships lure bestjunior golfers to area