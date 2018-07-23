Honda Indy 200 coming to Mid-Ohio this week

LEXINGTON — The most-anticipated event on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course lineup is finally here.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is next week, July 27-29, and features a jam-packed weekend of on track action in both the open- and closed-wheel variety.

Headlined by the Verizon IndyCar Series, this will be the 34th open-wheel Indy car race held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The weekend schedule includes all three series of the Mazda Road to Indy development ladder including doubleheader races for Indy Lights and Pro Mazda and a tripleheader for USF2000. The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup completes the racing slate with some full-fender action. Overall, this weekend will provide an opportunity for viewing of 10 total races.

Races scheduled include the Verizon IndyCar Series; Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires; Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires; Cooper Tires USF2000 National Championship Powered by Mazda; and the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires.

The Honda Indy 200 starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, and 90 laps are scheduled on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has been the title sponsor of the event since Indy car racing returned to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2007. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is the largest gathering of Honda associates for a special event. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is located within close proximity to 15,000 Honda associates who build over 680,000 vehicles, 1 million transmissions, and 1.18 million engines in the state working at Honda of America Mfg., Inc.’s flagship Marysville, Ohio, automotive plant and seven other key areas of operations – the largest percentage in any state of Honda’s total work force.

The Verizon IndyCar Series is the premier open-wheel racing series in the United States. It offers one of the most diverse and challenging schedules in motorsports with races held on ovals, permanent road courses and temporary street circuits.

A new aerodynamic body kit has been introduced to the series in 2018 providing a sleeker, more aggressive-looking Indy car taking it back to a similar look of the 1990s.

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires is the top step of the Mazda Road to Indy ladder system for drivers and teams striving to compete in the Verizon IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis 500. Nineteen of the 33 starters in the 2014 Indianapolis 500 were Indy Lights graduates. The Indy Lights champion receives a three-race scholarship package which includes the Indy 500.

The Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires is the second step on the Mazda Road to Indy, bridging the gap between the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda and Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The series’ champion is awarded a scholarship package from Mazda to advance to Indy Lights competition the following year. Graduates include Marco Andretti, James Hinchcliffe and Graham Rahal.

The Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda is the first step on the Mazda Road to Indy. In addition to providing a vital training ground for rising stars, the series champion will earn a scholarship package from Mazda to advance to the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. Drivers who have honed their skills in the series include Indy 500 winners Dan Wheldon, Sam Hornish Jr. and Buddy Rice.

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires is the signature spec series for the Mazda Road to 24, the sportscar equivalent to the Mazda Road to Indy. The MX-5 Cup champion earns a $200,000 scholarship to be used to help elevate their career to the next level of racing competition.

For more information, visit midohio.com or visit Mid Ohio’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy midohio.com The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is next week, July 27-29, and features a jam-packed weekend of on track action in both the open- and closed-wheel variety. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/07/web1_media2.jpgPhoto courtesy midohio.com The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is next week, July 27-29, and features a jam-packed weekend of on track action in both the open- and closed-wheel variety.