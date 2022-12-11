COLLEGE NEWS

Allison Brause Performs in UF’s Fall Woodwind Instrumental Recital

FINDLAY- Allison Brause, of Bucyrus, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s fall woodwind instrumental recital.

Brause performed “Heaven” by Jim Vallance, Bryan Adams, arr. Marini on the alto saxophone.

Cori Wentz of Baldwin Wallace University Garners Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference Accolade

BEREA,— Cori Wentz (Mansfield/Ontario High School) is one of 47 Baldwin Wallace University to been named to the 2022 Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.

In order to be selected as Academic All-OAC, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.

Wentz, who garners her first accolade, carries a 3.675 grade point average in finance.

Bailey Wallace Performs in UF’s Fall Brass Instrumental Recital

FINDLAY—- Bailey Wallace, of Galion, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s fall brass instrumental recital.

Wallace performed “Thrice Happy The Monarch”by George F. Handel, arr. Morris on the trombone.

