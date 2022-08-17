Meraki Counseling calls Galion home

GALION- On a Friday morning with perfect summer weather, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the grand opening of Meraki Counseling, LLC on Aug. 12.

Located inside the Real Life Nazarene Church at 777 Fairview Ave. on Galion’s north side, Meraki Counseling is led by Ashley Hickman.

The licensed clinical counselor has a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and is passionate about working with couples,“helping an intimate relationship flourish through recovery, repair, and redemption.”

Hickman is an attachment-based, trauma-informed therapist who will serve Galion and surrounding communities.

The Ohio native has been fully-licensed since 2019 and has worked in Galion the last two-and-a-half years as a life counselor.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of people’s journeys and their healing,” Hickman said. “I never want to take that for granted.”

At the event, the Chamber’s Executive Director Miranda Jones said the community will embrace Hickman and Jones thanked her for investing back in Galion.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_image1-4-.jpeg A.J. Kaufman Aim Media Midwest Ashley Hickman https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_image0-5-.jpeg Ashley Hickman A.J. Kaufman Aim Media Midwest

Ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 12