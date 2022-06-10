Crawford County History Alliance cleans monument

LEESVILLE — The first official project of the recently formed Crawford County History Alliance (CCHA) was accomplished on Wednesday, June 8 as they arranged for Longstreth Memorials to clean the moss and grime from the Leesville Colonel Crawford Monument. A new treatment that slowly whitens the surfaces without damaging the marble was applied.

Although this has been done twice in the last decade by several historical societies, this time the shared list of contributors included the Bucyrus Historical Society, Crestline Historical Society, Galion History Center, New Washington Historical Society, Preserving Galion, Inc. (Gill House), and the Mid-Ohio Chapter of the Ohio Lincoln Highway League.

The monument was originally dedicated in 1928 to Revolutionary War Colonel William Crawford who was captured near that spot during an expedition at the request General George Washington to quell the British and their allied local Indians in 1782.

The monument, erected in 1927, was replaced with the current white marble monument in 1961 by the Crestline Kiwanis Club.

The CCHA is comprised of Crawford County’s historical organizations that want to share and coordinate similar activities. They meet quarterly to explore common ground projects which benefit the entire county.

“Many hands make light work,” said Amber Wertman, chair of the CCHA. “This is a perfect example of how all of our organizations can work together to better the larger community. We are even considering sharing the expense of staff that otherwise could not be afforded by one organization alone.”

All county non-profit organizations who have a history mission are encouraged to join this alliance.

