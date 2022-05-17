Chamber invites public to “DORA Dash”

CRESTLINE — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to enjoy “DORA Dash” on Thursday, May 26 from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Crestline DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area).

A DORA is a public space where alcoholic beverages may be consumed legally. Crestline’s DORA allows for the consumption of beer, wine, or liquor within the designated zone.

Vendors who will be participating in this DORA Dash are: The Hub at Village Square, Mi Cerrito, Stats Sports Bar, VFW Post 2920, Fraternal Order of Eagles (the latter three establishments require membership for entry).

During the DORA Dash, the Crestline Community Development Team will offer Headshots at the Hub for a $10 donation, with proceeds to be utilized for their Veterans Banner Project.