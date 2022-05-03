Galion’s landmark Gill House opens for 2022 season

GALION — Preserving Galion, Inc. announced that the landmark Gill House on Harding Way West will be opening next weekend for the 2022 tour and events season.

During the last few months, the house has been the continued focus of interior restoration activity. Fueled by generous grants this spring from the Galion Community Foundation and the Walter R. Hessenauer Charitable Trust, the oval Dining Room is nearing completion while the exterior painting moves to the east side for the first time.

The plan is to complete much of that side of the house during 2022.

Events scheduled over the next three months include:

TOURS. Regular house tours will start on Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., continuing through September. Admission is $5 per person. View interior restoration work and new historic artifacts related to the Gills and other Galion families.

CONCERTS ON THE EAST PORCH. The popular Concerts on the East Porch begin in June. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music under the shade of the spreading copper beech. The first two events will take place on June 26 and July 24, both at 6 p.m. Concerts are free with donations warmly accepted.

HENRY FORD BIRTHDAY PARTY. We are very excited to announce that our Henry Ford Birthday Party celebration will return for a third time on Saturday, July 30. Cars, food, music – even Henry Ford himself may visit.

Stay tuned for announcement of additional events.

The Bloomer and Nellie Gill House at 342 Harding Way West provides a unique opportunity for Galionites and visitors to connect with local, state, and national history. The third generation ancestral home of the second family of settlers to arrive in the area in 1818, the house and the Gill family are the epicenter of 204 years of Galion history.

The house also represents the sole surviving residence of its style designed by a nationally-known architect, and was visited by family friends Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alva Edison, Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone, and others.

Season events, including tours, are coming soon to the Bloomer and Nellie Gill House at 342 Harding Way West. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG-9007.jpg Season events, including tours, are coming soon to the Bloomer and Nellie Gill House at 342 Harding Way West.