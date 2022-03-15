High School Performing Arts set to stage “The Doctor in Wonderland”

GALION — The Galion Performing Arts department will present its rendition of “The Doctor in Wonderland” on April 1, 2, and 3. All performances will take place at the uptown Galion Community Theater.

This play, written by Don Zolidis, is a comedy about a certain BBC Doctor and his companion landing an iconic phone booth in Wonderland, where his companion is mistaken for Alice. But is it reality or a dream?

“We are excited to have both Galion Middle and High School students involved in the performing arts experiences,” Galion High School teacher and director Cheri Laughbaum said. “All the students are working hard to prepare for this performance and are excited to showcase their talents to their families and the community.”

Showtimes are 7 p.m. April 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. April 7. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased with cash or check at the door on the performance dates.

“I am incredibly proud of Mrs. Laughbaum and all the students involved in this production,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “The Performing Arts Department does an outstanding job preparing our students for their performances, and I can’t wait to see our students on stage for another quality production.”

For more information about this year’s production, please contact Cheri Laughbaum at 419-468-6500 or email [email protected]