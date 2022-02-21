Galion Schools hosting mobile food pantry Feb. 23

GALION — The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, February 23.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on February 23. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here – https://freshtrak.com/register/event/78356. Registration is not required but highly recommended.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

· Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

· Please remain in your vehicle

· Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

· Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

· Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

· Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can call (419) 468-3432, ext. 11002. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_February-23-Banner.jpg