Chamber sets 2022 membership goals

GALION — Miranda Jones is ready for 2022 as Executive Director of the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I have now been at the chamber for over 5 years. I started in November of 2016 helping to get the chamber more visibility on social media. I truly love my job and will continue to collaborate with other organizations and businesses to ensure our membership and area businesses continue to grow and succeed.”

She assumed her current role Feb. 10, 2020.

This past December, the Board of Directors challenged Jones to come up with goals for 2022.

“I have always been a firm believer in making sure that goals are shared. That by sharing them with others, there is a sense of accountability. I would like to share my goals for 2022.”

It starts with membership.

“I have a big goal of getting our chamber to over 400 members. I believe it will take the next two years to complete this goal. It will require focusing on member retention and also increasing membership by 10 percent each year.

“We currently have 345 members. My goal is to add at least 35 new members to that and end 2022 with 380 members.”

She also wants to engage the chamber board members more one on one.

“I believe that I have done a good job getting our committees more involved and meeting regularly, but I would like to sit down with each board member at least once and get feedback from them individually,” she said.

“Our ambassador program needs to be reworked and reorganized. This is another goal for either myself, or I need to turn it over to the administrative assistant so they can have a chance to mold it into what would work best for helping with events.”

Jones also wants to see an improvement in the area’s business districts.

“The Galion Uptowne business area needs revitalized. While most of the store fronts are filled, we just need it to look pleasing to the community and entice visitors to visit our towns. The Crestline business area has come a long way, but we can not stop the momentum now, especially with Amtrak on the way,” she said.

She also wants to have set office hours in Crestline come to completion.

”We have worked hard to build up our membership in Crestline, but we could improve our visibility more and increase involvement with the businesses.”

She welcomes residents’ ideas or suggestions on other goals.

“This is your local chamber of commerce, and it is my privilege to serve as your Executive Director.”

She can be reached at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

