Gary Frankhouse resigning as executive director of Crawford Partnership

BUCYRUS — Gary Frankhouse, the executive and economic development director of the Crawford County Partnership for Education and Economic Development (Crawford Partnership), is stepping down at the end of January after seven years in the position to return to the operation of his family business.

“I truly believe Crawford County is a great place, with assets like U.S. Route 30,” Frankhouse said. “I am so honored to have been a part of the progress our county has made, and I look forward to seeing more results of the good things already happening.”

Frankhouse joined the Partnership in October 2014 as the economic development coordinator. After Dave Williamson retired in July 2015, he was unanimously selected by the Board of Directors to assume executive director duties as well.

During Frankhouse’s tenure at the Crawford Partnership, the organization has grown and matured, adding staff capacity to guide its efforts. The Partnership has joined, created, and participated in local, regional, and state economic development efforts and pursued grants, initiatives, and programs offered through JobsOhio (Regional Growth Partnership), Ohio’s private non-profit corporation for job creation and economic development.

Over the course of the past seven years and in collaboration with other organizations and individuals, Frankhouse and the Partnership have pursued progress with creation of local Opportunity Zones, a Transportation Improvement District (TID), a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), a SiteOhio Authenticated Site at Ohio Crossroads Industrial Center, a housing study and positioned Crawford County to be one of the first counties to utilize the Ohio Department of Development’s Rural Industrial Park Loan program. In addition, Frankhouse has championed development of the multi-purpose Freese Center in Galion, and lead efforts to draft and adopt the “Crawford: 2030 Vision” strategic plan to help guide regional economic development efforts for the next decade.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside Gary over his entire career at the Partnership,” said Crawford Partnership Board President Todd Boyer. “Gary’s passion, leadership, and his knowledge of strategic economic development has moved Crawford County forward over the past seven years, has positioned this community for greater opportunity and growth in the future, and positioned the Partnership as a key regional economic development influence.”

Erin Stine, the Partnership’s community development director since February 2017, will serve as the acting executive director until a successor is identified and hired. A search committee comprised of members of The Partnership’s Executive Committee, is actively working to fill the vacancy.

“Gary exuded passion for Crawford County and its potential,” Stine said. “We made a great team, and both have watched the organization mature. I will miss working with him, but also know he is leaving this role with Crawford County in a better place and with a clear plan for the next decade.”

For information about the Crawford Partnership and its initiatives, go to the organization’s website www.crawfordpartnership.org.

Frankhouse https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GARY-FRANKHOUSE.jpg Frankhouse