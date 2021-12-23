Dear Santa: Kids at Galion Primary School pen letters to Santa Claus

GALION — Kids writing letters to Santa Claus is a tradition that dates back more than 150 years in the United States.

Children penning letters to Jolly Old St. Nick proclaiming their goodness over the course of the year and then making their requests for gifts and other favors can be traced back to the post-Civil War period, according to a feature story written by Alex Palmer that appeared in the Dec. 3, 2015, edition of Smithsonian Magazine.

Palmer wrote that as postage stamp prices decreased after the Civil War, parents became more open to letting their children pen and post letters to Santa. An 1866 newspaper illustration listed Santa’s mailing address as “Santaclausville, N.P. (North Pole),” which gave children of the time a destination for their correspondence.

Following the grand tradition, we asked students from Galion Primary School to pen letters to Santa Claus this year and the response was overwhelming. We hope you enjoy reading a sampling of the many letters we received from the children.

Thank you to Principal Katy Erlsten and all of the teachers and staff members at Galion Primary School for their help with this project.

Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good. I want a kid car for Christmas and a fidgets kit and a good Christmas, please. Thank you. And a dog, please.

Kaylee

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. I want a boy baby doll and a backpack that I can carry my dog in. I am giving you cookies.

Makayla

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ve been good. Can I get fidgets for Christmas? I want to get a baby bunny. Have good luck.

Gwendolyn

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am happy. Santa, I want fidgets. I want a happy family. Santa, can you give me a truck?

Ethan

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been nice. These are the three things I’m wishing for. A Fortnite character named Kit and can you make it in the game. Crazy craft and will you fix my hover board? Also, will you get my dad one? I will set cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Kyree

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are two things I am wishing for. A computer and Roblox. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!

Sophia

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. There are two things I am wishing for. An iPad and a girl Pikachu. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Riley

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: shin guards, a puppy, and a hoverboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Josie

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are the elves? I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would love Barbies. I would also like a desk. It’s been a great year. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas. Say hello to Rudolph and say hello to the rest of the reindeer.

Rileigh

•••

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year! I would love to see my little sister, please. I would like a doll. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve.

Anonymous

•••

Dear Santa,

Hi, Santa. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing good. The reindeer are getting excited, I bet. For Christmas I would like Wonder Woman play Zoom. I would really like a picture of you and your wife. Can you also bring me a picture of the Eiffel Tower? I would love to have a picture of the Capitol.

Anonymous

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: hoverboard, Nintendo Switch, iPhone 13. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Ryder

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are the reindeer? I’ve been good today and this year. I would like new school gym shoes. I also like math books.

Love,

Penelope

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are the elves? How are you, Santa? I have been good this year! I want a phone.

Maddox

•••

Dear Santa,

I love you! Merry Christmas! How are the elves? I have been good this year! Can I please have a dirt bike? I would also like a Corvette 2021 version, please.

Love,

Kaeson

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves? I have been good. For Christmas, I would like Legos. I would also like a monster truck. I hope you have a great year.

Jaxson

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer? I have not been as good as my brother this year. For Christmas, I would like a skateboard. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Bobby

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are the reindeer? I have been very good this year! For Christmas, I would love a PC. I would also like Pokemon! I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. Tell all the reindeer I said good job.

Zander

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves? I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would love a unicorn. I would also like a horse. It has been a great year. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. Tell Rudolph I said hello.

Love,

Evelyn

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I would like red Jordans. I would also like a four-wheeler. I hope you have a safe trip.

Love,

Brayden

•••

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you have a Merry Christmas and have a good time. I have been very good this year. I would like pop its, chapter books, stuffed animals, plushies, a blanket hoodie, Santa hat, snow globe, and Christmas sweater. Have a great Christmas and tell Mrs. Claus I said hello.

Love,

Leighton

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I hope you feel ok. How are the elves? I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I have been good this year. For Christmas, I would love slime and also new shoes and a bakujon. That’s all I want. Have a Merry Christmas.

Eli

•••

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are the elves? I have been very good this year. For Christmas, I would love a phone. I would also like a game. It has been a great year. I hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve. Tell Rudolph I said hi.

Love,

Quinn

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been very good. This Christmas, I would like an X-box with some games like Roblux, a tablet and Minecraft, and I would like a Blue Heeler puppy.

Love,

Julian

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been good. This Christmas, I would like Jurassic Park Fallen Park dinosaurs, some Lion King toys, and stuffed animals, otters and a camel.

Love,

Londyn

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been trying to be good. This Christmas, I would like a computer and a toy car.

Love,

Cody

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been good. This Christmas, I would like 40 cars, a play kitchen with a sink, some new clothes.

Love,

Jacob

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been good. This Christmas, I would like new shoes, a new shirt and a kitchen play set with food and a barbecue.

Love,

McKenna

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and your reindeer have had a good year. I have been good. This Christmas, I would like a Barbie camper, an American Girl doll, and a husky.

Love,

Reagan

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I’ve been a good girl. I want dolls. Merry Christmas!

Brooklyn

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? I’ve been good. I want Kinder eggs, a unicorn book, and a Rapunzel doll. Merry Christmas!

Amaya

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? How is Mrs. Claus? I’ve been a good boy. I want a Lambo, rocket ship, and money. Merry Christmas!

Rylee

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Dasher? I’ve been a good girl. I want a plushie and a Barbie. Merry Christmas!

Autumn

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? I’ve been good. I want a PS5, swingset, a teddy bear, and headphones. Merry Christmas!

Miley

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elves? I’ve been good. I want a scooter, a bow, and a bike. Merry Christmas!

Gunner

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Blitzen? I’ve been a good girl. I want a dog. I want roller skates. I want a swingset. Merry Christmas!

Addalynn

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Rudolph? I’ve been a good girl. I want a book, a toy car, and a toy race track. Merry Christmas!

Grace

•••

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I want a book, a diary, and a computer. Merry Christmas!

Jayce

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus are good. You are probably very busy. But I have a list at home. So what I want is a white board and markers and some Barbies, please. And some new clothes, please. I am at school.

Love,

Jessica

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good. How do your reindeer fly? I would like a lot of LOL dolls, please! Please bring me popits and other fidgets. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Kalissa

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great. How do you know which one is which? How do the reindeer fly? I would like for Christmas Gabby’s doll house and popits. Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Brilyn

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling good. I want some Barbie sets. I also want some American Girl accessories. Have a holly, jolly Christmas.

Love,

Aubrey

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I would like an Xbox this Christmas. One question: how many presents do you make a year? Have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Franklin

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I hope the reindeer are well. I would like a toy elf on the shelf. I would also like a popit. I would really like a Carhart hat, too. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Jayse

•••

Dear Santa,

May I have a phone? How do your reindeer fly? I love when you bring presents. I hope you are doing good. Please enter with lots of presents.

Love,

Calvin

•••

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. I’m wishing for a dirt bike and a toy lamb and a toy octopus.

Love,

Henry

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: LOL dolls, Xbox, and makeup. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. How do your reindeer fly? Happy Holidays, Santa, and Merry Christmas! Thank you, Santa!

Love,

Liliana

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are things I am wishing for: LOL dolls, popits, and slime. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. I hope you are doing good. Are the elves your kids? Have a good Christmas.

Love,

Laila

•••

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. These are three things I’m wishing for: a squishy ball, headphones, and a pol ball. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Chase

•••

Dear Santa,

I hope you feel ok, Santa. Can I please have a Steiff wolf? Can I please have a lot of stuffed animals? I have been good, Santa. And can you get my mom a TV?

Love,

Kaleb

