Galion City Schools hosting arts celebration Saturday

GALION — Galion City Schools is hosting the first-ever, district-wide Arts Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11. The event will be held in the Galion High School gymnasium and cafetorium, with the district-wide art display open to the public beginning at 1 p.m.

“This is exciting that we’re able to bring our instrumental, vocal, and visual arts together for a celebration of the arts,” Galion High School Art teacher Claudia Riedy said. “We have some incredibly artistic students in our district who deserve to have the opportunity to display their work for fellow students, staff, family, and the entire Galion community.”

Performances by the bands and choirs from both Galion High School and Galion Middle School will begin at 2 p.m. in the Galion High School gymnasium.

“We have strong visual and performing arts programs, and this is a great way for our students to showcase their talents,” Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I hope all our families and the Galion community will come to celebrate the arts with our students and staff on Saturday.”

The band and choir performances will be available via live stream on the district’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel, as well as the Galion High School and Galion Middle School Facebook pages, for those unable to attend in person.

Please contact Ms. Riedy at 419-468-6500 or email riedy.claudia@galionschools.org with any questions or for additional information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GAL120821_GCS_ARTS.jpg