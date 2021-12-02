Three arrested in Galion drug raid

GALION — Three people were arrested following a raid on a Galion residence Wednesday afternoon where suspected illegal drug activity has been occurring.

According to a joint press release from Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent and METRICH, deputies from his office and agents from the METRICH drug task force executed a search warrant for narcotics shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the residence located at 5599 State Route 19 in Galion.

Kent said the search warrant was executed as the result of a several-months long investigation into illegal narcotics being sold out of the residence. While searching the residence, deputies located and seized suspected methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of cash. The estimated weight of the methamphetamine seized in the raid is 20 grams.

The following people who lived at the residence were arrested on Wednesday: Brooke Wilcox, age 42; Joshua Mason, age 34; and Lacheele Nead, age 27. All three suspects were transported to the Crawford County Justice Center and held for investigation while detectives continue their investigation.

The suspects are facing the following charges: trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drugs (methamphetamine), and permitting drug abuse. Formal charges will be brought against the three suspects once the Crawford County prosecutor’s office reviews the reports.

Online records maintained by the Crawford County Municipal Court did not show that any court dates have been scheduled yet for the three suspects who were arrested on Wednesday.

Kent said other suspects will also be facing charges, but they have not been arrested at this point.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip for METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com.

This photo shows the items that were seized during the raid of a Galion residence on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and agents from the METRICH drug task force arrested three people and seized 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of cash. Crawford County Sheriff's Office/METRICH