Spirit of Philanthropy awards presented to local health departments

BUCYRUS — Every year, The Community Foundation for Crawford County accepts nominations for their Spirit of Philanthropy award, which is given to a person or entity who gives back to our community — either with monetary gifts and/or their time and service.

This year, the Foundation is presenting the Spirit of Philanthropy Award to Crawford County Public Health and Galion City Health Department. Last year’s award recipient, Judi Saurers, presented the 2021 award to the two health departments on Nov. 22, which was also National Public Health Thank You Day. Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health and interim Health Commissioner of Galion City Health Department, and Health Commissioner Kate Siefert of Crawford County Public Health, accepted the awards on behalf of their respective agencies.

“If there’s one thing the COVID-19 pandemic has made apparent,” commented Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. “It’s the essential role to our health that public health departments provide. In spite of being in often very trying and even hostile circumstances, these professionals took the high road, worked excessively long hours, and constantly kept up with the latest available data in order to try to keep our community as healthy as possible. They’ve given so much of their time and talent, now let’s give them our thanks during Thanksgiving week!”

According to American Public Health Association Executive Director Dr. Georges Benjamin, “Our public health system is the lifeblood of our nation. Those in public health deploy their expertise and commitment each and every day to secure safer, healthier, and stronger communities.”

In addition to Judi Saurers, prior Spirit of Philanthropy award winners include the late Dr. Donald Wenner, Libby McPeek, the Timken Foundation, and Tom Holtshouse. The Foundation’s mission is to support collaborative, impactful and philanthropic leadership that provides quality and lasting investments in our community, now and for generations to come.

Judi Saurers presents the Spirit of Philanthropy Award to Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health and interim Health Commissioner of Galion City Health Department, and Health Commissioner Kate Siefert of Crawford County Public Health. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/11/web1_GAL112721_FOUNDATION.jpg Judi Saurers presents the Spirit of Philanthropy Award to Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health and interim Health Commissioner of Galion City Health Department, and Health Commissioner Kate Siefert of Crawford County Public Health. Community Foundation for Crawford County