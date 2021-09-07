Galion City Schools will honor area veterans Friday night

GALION — The Galion High School Athletic Department invites all area military veterans to attend a special recognition ceremony during the Tigers football game against River Valley on Friday, Sept. 10.

All veterans and one guest will each receive free admission to the game. The ceremony will include all veterans in attendance being recognized prior to kickoff. Each attendee will receive a pass from the Galion Athletic Booster Club for use at the concession stand.

“It’s important that we show our appreciation to our veterans for their sacrifice and service to our country,” Galion Athletics Director Kyle Baughn said. “We hope all veterans and their families, especially those from Galion, will attend the game so we can say ‘Thank You.’”

Veterans are asked to enter the stadium through the pass gate. All honorees are invited to meet at the flagpole at the south end of the stadium at 6:30 p.m. to help honor our great nation.

Please contact Kyle Baughn at 419-468-6500 for additional details about this special evening of recognition.

