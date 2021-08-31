Utility assistance grant program now available

GALION — Utility assistance grants are now available to Galion utility customers.

The City of Galion is using its remaining CARES Act dollars to fund the program and has partnered with United Way of North Central Ohio to administer it, according to a press release issued by the city.

Funding is capped at $300 per utility account and is available to both residential and business customers located inside the city limits. Funding is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a one-time grant to cover current and previous account balances, including late fees, so long as the expense was incurred after March 1, 2020.

The application is available at the Galion Utilities Office, 115 Harding Way East, or online at www.galion.city or www.unitedwaynco.org.

A completed application, along with a copy of your current utility bill, may be mailed to Galion Utilities Office, 115 Harding Way East, Galion, Ohio 44833, or emailed to galionutilities@galion.city. The paperwork must be received by Oct. 31, 2021.

If the applicant is enrolled in autopay to make bill payments, please notify the Utilities Office prior to applying for assistance. Closed accounts containing charges made after March 1, 2020, are eligible for grant payments, but if the account balance is in excess of $300 the account holder is responsible for paying the difference.

Please note a completed application does not guarantee approval. For information, contact United Way at 740-383-3108.

