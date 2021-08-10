Village of Crestline, Chamber of Commerce to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

CRESTLINE — The Village of Crestline, in partnership with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, is planning a special community-wide event to commemorate the attacks of 9/11.

The event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., and the 9/11 memorial walk at 9:11 a.m.

The goal for the Memorial Walk is to gather 2,977 participants to walk 2,977 steps to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“In light of what the country has gone through in the past year, we wanted to organize a community event to unite Crestline, Crawford County, and surrounding communities,” Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said. “The event is designed to bring first responders, medical professionals and community members together to honor those who lost their lives and to celebrate our local first responders and medical personnel.”

Registration is free and everyone who registers will be entered into a raffle to win one of two flags created by Andrew Rush of Rush Woodworking. Raffle winners will be announced at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

Area students are being encouraged to participate, with students in grades kindergarten through five having an opportunity to participate in a Coloring contest. Entries will be due by Sept. 3, with grade-level specific winners announced prior to the event. Winners will be given the opportunity to ride in one of many emergency vehicles participating in the walk the day of the event.

Middle and High School students will have the opportunity to enter in an essay contest with the theme “How did 9/11 change the world?”. One finalist will be selected from each school in Crawford County, and the overall winner will read their essay at the memorial near Village Hall in Crestline

“Our goal is to make this an event for our entire region,” Jones said. “We hope that community members, first responders, and medical professionals from Crawford County and beyond will join us to commemorate this very important day in our country’s history.”

For more information on this event, or to see how you can help, contact the Galion-Crestline Chamber at 419-468-7737 or by emailing mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

The Village of Crestline, in partnership with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, is planning a special community-wide event to commemorate the attacks of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11. Two custom wood flags from Rush Woodworking will be given away as raffle prizes during the event. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_rush-woodworking-flag.jpg The Village of Crestline, in partnership with the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce, is planning a special community-wide event to commemorate the attacks of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11. Two custom wood flags from Rush Woodworking will be given away as raffle prizes during the event. Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce | Rush Woodworking

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.